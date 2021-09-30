CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic Bird-Watching Created a Data Boom—and a Conundrum

By Sara Harrison
Wired
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a morning in late September, Kestin Thomas stood next to the towering glass facade of the Time Warner building in Manhattan holding a dead bird. The small body was still warm in his hand, but he couldn’t feel the flutter of a heartbeat or the soft puff of breath escaping. He recorded the death on a data sheet, marking the time, day, and location. Then he put the bird in a plastic bag and took it home, leaving it in the freezer for a day before finally dropping the body off at the New York City Audubon Society.

www.wired.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
