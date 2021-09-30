Hemoglobin-mediated lipid oxidation of herring filleting co-products during ensilaging and its inhibition by pre-incubation in antioxidant solutions
The aims of this study were to investigate the role of hemoglobin (Hb) in lipid oxidation development during ensilaging of herring filleting co-products, and, to inhibit this reaction by pre-incubating the co-products in water or physiological salt, with/without different antioxidants. Results showed that both peroxide value (PV) and 2-thiobarbituric acid reactive substances (TBARS) gradually increased during 7 days of ensilaging at 22 °C in absence of antioxidants. The increase in TBARS was proportional to the Hb levels present, while PV was less affected. A Hb-fortified Tris-buffer model system adjusted to pH 3.50 confirmed that Hb changed immediately from its native oxyHb to the metHb state, which facilitated heme group release and thus probably explains the increased PV and TBARS during ensilaging. Pre-incubating the co-products for 30 s in a solution containing 0.5% rosemary extract was the most promising strategy to inhibit lipid oxidation both in the co-products during pre-processing storage and during the actual ensilaging. The solution could be re-used up to ten times without losing its activity, illustrating that this methodology can be a scalable and cost-effective strategy to extend the oxidative stability of herring co-products allowing for further value adding e.g., into a high-quality silage.www.nature.com
