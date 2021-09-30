CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quentin Tarantino says abundance of feet in his movies is 'just good direction'

By Jacob Sarkisian
 5 days ago

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Sony Pictures Releasing

  • Quentin Tarantino's movies famously feature a lot of female feet.
  • Margot Robbie, Uma Thurman, and Diane Kruger have all had bare feet scenes in his movies.
  • Tarantino defended showing so many feet, saying other directors like Alfred Hitchcock did it, too.
Quentin Tarantino 's movies are filled with Tarantino-isms that instantly signify whose film you are watched: crackling, pop-culture filled dialogue, eclectic soundtracks, cartoonish uber violence, and feet.

The Oscar-winning director of "Pulp Fiction" and "Django Unchained" has often been accused of including far too many gratuitous shots of women's feet in his movies, with his latest film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" reaching new heights in the number of feet shots.

Now, Tarantino has defended his penchant for showing feet in his film's, comparing his habit to directors like Luis Buñuel and Alfred Hitchcock.

In an interview with GQ , Tarantino said: "I don't take it seriously. There's a lot of feet in a lot of good directors' movies. That's just good direction. Like, before me, the person foot fetishism was defined by was Luis Buñuel, another film director. And Hitchcock was accused of it and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it."

Nearly every Tarantino movie features feet in some capacity, beginning with Uma Thurman's barefoot walk and dance scene in "Pulp Fiction" and continuing through to an over-abundance of shots of Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley's bare feet in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Those scenes were so noticeable that the star of that movie, Brad Pitt, jokingly thanked Robbie and Qualley's feet in his SAG acceptance speech for best supporting actor.

In between those movies, "Kill Bill: Vol 1" featured an entire scene of Uma Thurman trying to wiggle her big toe, while "Inglourious Basterds" had a scene of Christoph Waltz slipping a shoe onto Diane Kruger's foot in what seemed like a nod to "Cinderella."

Tarantino also got in on the foot action himself: in 1996's "From Dusk Till Dawn," Tarantino appears in a scene where he licks the feet of Salma Hayek's character.

Some actresses have spoken about having their feet displayed so much in Tarantino's movies. Robbie said that she enjoyed walking around barefoot , while Kruger said that Tarantino made sure she got a pedicure before her scene , and Qualley was very reluctant to get her feet out for the camera.

"I genuinely was like, 'Quentin, this is a bad idea. I don't have good feet,'" Qualley told IndieWire . "We had a big debate about it, me, Quentin, and Brad, with them trying to be like, 'You're fine,' and me being like, 'No, guys, really, look, these are not good.'"

Ridley Scott Says Gladiator 2 'Ready to Go' After His Next Movie

Ridley Scott is apparently 'ready to go' on making Gladiator 2 - he just has to get done with his Napoleon movie first. Empire dropped the exclusive report from Scott, who told them that "I'm already having [the next] Gladiator written now," he says. "So when I've done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go." That may seem like the sequel to Scott's Oscar-winning 2000 sword-and-sandals epic film is close at hand - but really there's still a bit of a line to get through. After all, Ridley Scott will have three more film out or completed before cameras on Gladiator 2 ever roll.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
codelist.biz

The Son Of Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise Is Hardly Recognizable

Connor Cruise (26), the son of Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman (53) and Tom Cruise (58), usually stays away from the public. But he has now shared a rare snapshot of himself on Instagram. The photo shows the 26-year-old laughing on a boat off Costa Rica, holding a large fish in front of him. He wears sunglasses and a full beard.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
51M+
Views
