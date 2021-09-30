Should voter registration be arduous and time-consuming? Actually, no | Editorial

The deadline to register to vote in this November’s election is approaching. Voters must register by October 8, 2021, to cast ballots this year. New Yorkers can apply in-person at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) when they complete a driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID transaction. They must have a reservation to visit a DMV office. Those who already have a license, permit, or non-driver ID can visit the DMV website to apply to register or update the information they have on file with the Board of Elections. Applications must be submitted online no later than October 8. Notices of change of address from registered voters received by October 13, 2021, by a county board of elections must be processed and entered in the records in time for the election.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO