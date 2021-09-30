CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Should voter registration be arduous and time-consuming? Actually, no | Editorial

By Star-Ledger Editorial Board
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are 21 US states that encourage their citizens to walk into local polling stations on Election Day, present an ID and proof of address, sign a registration certificate, and then line up to vote. It’s called same-day registration, though some call it Democracy in a Day. It is practiced...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Ohio Voter Registration Closes Today

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- If any Muskingum County resident needs to register to vote, today is the last day of registration. The next election takes place November 2, 2021 and in order to be able to vote, individuals must register. In addition, residents can also update their address. The process is efficient and quick.
OHIO STATE
westsidenewsny.com

Voter registration deadline approaching

The deadline to register to vote in this November’s election is approaching. Voters must register by October 8, 2021, to cast ballots this year. New Yorkers can apply in-person at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) when they complete a driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID transaction. They must have a reservation to visit a DMV office. Those who already have a license, permit, or non-driver ID can visit the DMV website to apply to register or update the information they have on file with the Board of Elections. Applications must be submitted online no later than October 8. Notices of change of address from registered voters received by October 13, 2021, by a county board of elections must be processed and entered in the records in time for the election.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Morganton News Herald

Voter registration ends on Friday

People who want to vote in the upcoming school board and municipal elections in Burke County have until the end of the week to get registered to do so. Those already registered also can update their registration, if needed, during the week. And the Burke County manager has made his...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Utah State
NWI.com

Voter registration deadline Monday for Porter County voters

Porter County voters looking to participate in the November local election will need to register by Monday. There are no statewide elections in 2021, but MSD of Boone Township has a school tax levy referendum up for vote. According to a news release from the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State, people wishing to cast a ballot for the referendum in the Nov. 2 election must register to vote by Monday.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

House Republicans Begin Process To Amend State Constitution To Require Voter ID And Elect Secretary Of State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state House committee has approved a constitutional amendment that would change Pennsylvania’s election process in several ways. Some Republicans see this as the best way to get the changes they desire. For years, Republicans have pushed the idea that every voter shows an ID card when voting. In this state, that’s only required the first time you vote in a new precinct. When a bill to expand that to all elections was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, Republicans decided to put the question on the ballot as an amendment to the State Constitution. It’s one way to bypass...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wxxv25.com

National Voter Registration Day: 100 Day Voter Registration Blitz

According to U.S. Census date from 2020, as many as one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day...
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Murphy
Person
Craig Coughlin
inquirer.com

It’s time to de-emphasize the ‘registration’ in voter registration efforts | Opinion

Hot take: We need to soften the focus on voter registration in Philadelphia. I know this sounds counterintuitive. Especially as we approach Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, which has registered 4.5 million people across America to date. Voter registration efforts work. And Philadelphians agree, with more than 90% of eligible Philadelphians registered since early 2021. But registering to vote is only the first step.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KSNT

Voter registration encouraged as city general elections approach

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Election Office is now registering voters for the upcoming general elections at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. Someone is at the desk in order to help people fill out the registration form. Also, they can check your registration status, if you can’t remember whether or not you’re already registered.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Local Election#Legislature#Voting Rights#Election Day#Sdr#Americans#Motor Vehicle Commission
News-Virginian

Editorial: Redistricting is for voters, not politicians

Nobody said that redistricting would be easy, but the large majority of voters who rejected partisan gerrymandering by approving a constitutional amendment establishing the Virginia Redistricting Commission last November insisted that it at least be fair. But even that is proving difficult for incumbents like Sen. George Barker, D–Fairfax, a...
U.S. POLITICS
suunews.net

Leavitt Center: Voter Registration Event

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, The Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service helped Southern Utah University students complete their voter registration. The center tabled outside of their office in the Sharwan Smith Student Center room 112 on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 8am-5pm for their voter registration event.
CEDAR CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
hfcc.edu

Join our voter registration drive Sept. 28

HFC Student Activities is hosting a 2021 voter registration drive. This year’s drive will be held virtually through the following platforms:. The voter registration drive allows students to register online to vote and encourages them to exercise their right to vote on every election day. You must be registered to...
DEARBORN, MI
WTAJ

Deadline passes in GOP’s election ‘investigation’ subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deadline passed Friday for Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to comply with a subpoena from a Republican-controlled state Senate committee pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as a state court sorted through three legal challenges. Wolf’s administration and Senate Republicans remained silent in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
158K+
Followers
75K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy