Kelly Oubre settling in, expects to bring versatility and grit to Charlotte Hornets

Coming into the 2020-2021 season there was a lot of uncertainty about the Hornets. Charlotte’s season ended in March and they didn’t qualify for the bubble. They lucked up – moving to 3rd in the NBA Draft Lottery and took Lamelo Ball. Ball had questions about how his game would translate to the NBA, however those answers would come quickly. Ball adjusted early and became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double and he brought a shot of energy that the franchise needed. Ball’s game, along with the development of younger players, made the Charlotte Hornets one of the most exciting teams to watch. Charlotte had risen all the way to 4th in the East, before injuries would derail their season. The Hornets were able to qualify for the play in tournament, but got blown out by the Indiana Pacers. Despite the disappointing end the future is very bright in the Queen City and as training camp is set to begin, let’s look at how the 2021-2022 Hornets are shaping up.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO