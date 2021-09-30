Dollar High, Govt Funding Deal, Virgin Cleared - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Lawmakers are set to extend the U.S. federal government's funding through December, but the fate of two major spending bills is still in the balance. U.S. GDP data for the second quarter are set to be revised, and weekly jobless claims are due. China's manufacturing sector slipped into conctraction for the first time since the height of the pandemic last year. The Jerome and Janet Show returns to Capitol Hill, as the dollar hits a 12-month high. Federal regulators end a probe into Virgin Galactic and the energy crisis in China and Europe grinds on. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 30th September.