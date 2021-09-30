CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert C. Michels, age 78, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday morning, September 11, 2021 at Boulder Community Health in Boulder, CO. Bob was born on March 20, 1943 in Sheboygan. He was the son of the late Robert J. and Loraine (Rock) Michels. Bob was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc with the class of 1962. He continued his education at DeVry Institute in Chicago, IL where he earned an Associate Degree in Electronics. Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps for the next four years and served two tours of active duty in Vietnam. He additionally served 23 years in the Marine Corps Reserve Unit in Green Bay. Bob attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 and retired in 1992. He was employed by Wisconsin Bell/SBC/Ameritech and ATT as a Central Office Technician from 1970 to 2003. On August 4, 1984 he married Carol Rowntree.

