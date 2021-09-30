Mental illnesses are not spiritual weaknesses
Unfortunately, the church is not a leading force when it comes to destigmatizing mental illness. According to Executive Director of the Wheaton College Billy Graham Center Ed Stetzer, 49% of pastors rarely speak about mental illness in sermons. This has an effect not only on the congregation as a whole, but on the perception of the church’s role in mental health problems. By keeping mental illness a taboo topic, the church harms those experiencing mental illness through willing passivity.chimesnewspaper.com
