Strange–Why Do Scary Movies and Ghost Stories Make Us Feel…Better?

Whomst among us doesn’t love the spooky thrills of Halloween season? This is the time of year for atmospheric creepiness and exhilarating scares. Kids like to get into it, too, but “scares” and “kids” is a sensitive matter. Because, yeah, we want them to be able to get in the spirit, but we don’t want them crying at bedtime and sleeping in with us until New Year’s Eve because they’re scared of monsters they saw on TV. But don’t worry: balance can be reached, as evidenced by these scary movies for kids that you can watch as a family!

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO