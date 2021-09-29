CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Strange–Why Do Scary Movies and Ghost Stories Make Us Feel…Better?

By Tara Holley
K945
K945
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Honestly, I'm still a bit baffled. When you ask people what their top fears happen to be, you can usually bet that death is near the top--at least for many. After all, it's the great "unknown." And as you've probably noticed ;), many of the scary movies and ghost stories we love to hear, watch, and/or tell have death nestled right there in the midst of all of the paranormal goings on in a random graveyard or wherever...

k945.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

15 Scary (But Not TooScary) Movies For Kids

Whomst among us doesn’t love the spooky thrills of Halloween season? This is the time of year for atmospheric creepiness and exhilarating scares. Kids like to get into it, too, but “scares” and “kids” is a sensitive matter. Because, yeah, we want them to be able to get in the spirit, but we don’t want them crying at bedtime and sleeping in with us until New Year’s Eve because they’re scared of monsters they saw on TV. But don’t worry: balance can be reached, as evidenced by these scary movies for kids that you can watch as a family!
MOVIES
wiltonbulletin.com

Do you like scary movies? Airbnb will let you rent the 'Scream' house.

If you like scary movies, as the ghostly voice famously asks on the other end of the phone, you can now stay in the original house from the horror movie "Scream." Because this Halloween season marks the film's 25th anniversary, Airbnb will be offering three one-night stays for up to four people at the Northern California estate where the movie took place.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
425magazine.com

Scary Movies to Watch in the Dark

This October, many people will ring in the so-called “spooky season” by returning to their favorite horror — and horror-adjacent — movies. While favorites like Hocus Pocus, Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street are beloved for a reason, sometimes it’s good to switch things up and expand one’s palate. Below are some classics and lesser-known gems worth revisiting or checking out for the first time this month to get in the Halloween spirit.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scary Movies#Movies Now#Billionaires
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Dominating Netflix

In terms of Netflix subscribers flocking to a star’s back catalog any time a new movie is made available, Jason Statham is quickly earning a reputation as the streaming service’s chrome-domed, ass-kicking version of Adam Sandler, such is the popularity of his mid-budget actioners on the world’s most popular streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Harrison Ford’s Kids: Meet The ‘Star Wars’ Icon’s 5 Children

When he’s not saving the galaxy, Harrison Ford is a proud father of five children, including Ben, Willard, Malcom, Georgia, and Liam. Get to know his five kids here!. Actor Harrison Ford is known for leading some major film franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, saving the world one mission at a time. But when Dr. “Indiana” Jones hangs up his iconic hat, he turns his attention to his family. The 79-year-old actor has been married three times and has four biological children, Ben, Willard, Malcom, and Georgia, plus one adopted child, Liam.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Erobb panics after accidentally showing what’s on his second monitor

Twitch streamer Erobb221 is no stranger to absurd moments, but this hilarious mistake may have been something he’d wish to keep private. Setting up the perfect stream set-up is an arduous task and can often lead to unexpected problems. While streamer Erobb221 is used to intense situations in the gunfights of CS:GO, even that can’t prepare someone for embarrassing personal blunders.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: Chumlee Bought Japanese Swords Without Rick’s Advice, Stumbled Upon a Small Fortune

As fans of Pawn Stars know, fan-favorite employee Chumlee can sometimes make some risky deals without boss Rick Harrison at his side. Eager to show off his pawn skills, Chumlee can get himself into some hot water with the rest of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop crew after making a big purchase without any consultation. Still, he decides to trust his gut when he spots a good deal, and more a few times, that’s turned into a big payday for the staff.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

For Fred Gwynne, ‘The Munsters’ Not Only Derailed His Career, But Brought Tragic Memories As Well

Fred Gwynne is known as Herman Munster in the show The Munsters, which aired from 1964 to 1966. While the series only lasted two seasons, reruns of it still air and captivates audiences to this day. The Munsters premiered during a time of civil unrest, so sitcoms didn’t reflect on death, war, or anything racist, especially while being in Vietnam. This would soon prompt a slew of shows that depicted a fantasy-like world with genies, witches, Martians, monsters, etc.
TV & VIDEOS
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy