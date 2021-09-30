CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Abbeyfield Society appoints Paul Tennant as new CEO

By Lee Peart
carehomeprofessional.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Abbeyfield Society has appointed Paul Tennant as its new Chief Executive Officer. Paul, who has served as CEO of The Law Society for the past five years, will take up his position in January 2022. During his time with The Law Society, Paul led the organisation through a process...

www.carehomeprofessional.com

