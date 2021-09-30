CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Galactic Climbs on Nod to Resume Flights After FAA Ends Probe

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Virgin Galactic stock (NYSE:SPCE) soared by more than 9% in Thursday’s premarket trading as the U.S. aviation safety regulator closed its probe into the company’s last spaceflight and gave it the go-ahead to resume launches. The Federal Aviation Administration was probing the company’s July 11 launch of its...

ph.investing.com

Related
MySanAntonio

FAA Clears Virgin Galactic for Take Off

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has completed its inquiry into Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity July space flight. Virgin Galactic is free to blast off again. Agency officials and the space flight company announced the conclusion of the investigation into the July 11 test flight on Wednesday. Per Virgin Galactic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Government Technology

FAA Closes Investigation, Allows Virgin Galactic to Fly

(TNS) — Virgin Galactic may resume flight operations after the Federal Aviation Administration closed its month-long investigation Wednesday into an anomaly that occurred during its July 11 space flight. The next mission for the company's space plane VSS Unity could come as early as mid-October pending inspections of the craft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

FAA bows out of way in time for next Virgin Galactic spaceflight

Virgin Galactic was in some hot water after deviating from the original flight plan and flying outside of the approved airspace during Richard Branson’s spaceflight in July. The FAA has finished its investigation into the mishap by Virgin Galactic. In a statement to the media, the FAA stated that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Virgin Galactic is clear to fly again following FAA’s ‘mishap investigation’ of Branson flight

The flight anomaly the FAA was looking into was brought to public awareness by a New Yorker article claiming that VSS Unity, the rocket-powered spacecraft that took the passengers to the edge of space, not only left its protected airspace but descended by a more dangerous method than originally planned. This “red-light entry glide-cone warning” supposedly resulted from the pilots not ascending fast enough and needing to resort to this alternate method to return — though it was reported that aborting the mission is the preferred move.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Rocketing Higher In After-Hours Trading

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is surging higher in the after-hours session after the company announced it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July. The FAA previously grounded all Virgin Galactic flights, pending the results...
MARKETS
parabolicarc.com

FAA Closes Virgin Galactic Investigation, Clears SpaceShipTwo to Fly as Company’s Licensing & Compliance Officer Departs

SpaceShipTwo deviated from assigned airspace during July 11 flight test. FAA says Virgin Galactic failed to inform agency about deviation. Virgin Galactic’s licensing and compliance officer announces his departure from company. by Douglas Messier. The Federal Aviation Administration has closed an investigation into Virgin Galactic that resulted in the grounding...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
lascrucesbulletin.com

Virgin Galactic cleared to fly following conclusion of FAA inquiry

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it is cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry that focused on air traffic control clearance and real-time mission notification related to the Unity 22 flight in July.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Virgin Galactic 'back on track' after FAA clearance, Jefferies says

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is "back on track" after receiving Federal Aviation Administration clearance late Wednesday to restart its spaceflights, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Thursday. That "lifts an overhang for (Virgin Galactic), with focus shifting to Unity 23," the company's next flight, which has been postponed. "We continue to believe that commercial space tourism will be a flourishing industry, unlocking profitability and cash flow for Virgin Galactic," the analysts said. "Near-term challenges have been timing-related, rather than changing the trajectory of the revenue profile." Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $33, representing an upside of about 27% over Thursday prices. Virgin Galactic shares have gained nearly 9% so far this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Galactic’s Next Challenge: The Flight of the Vested?

This was supposed to be the Summer of Virgin Galactic. The company would complete the three remaining suborbital flight tests of SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity, the second one with Richard Branson aboard. The company’s newest space tourism vehicle, SpaceShipIII, would begin its flight tests. Once VSS Unity tests were complete, engineers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
