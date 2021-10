Time Out Market’s Bourbon Month celebration is going international. On Wednesday, LUR hosts a special edition of its Basque tasting dinners dedicated to the American spirit. Not only will there be a curated pairing, featuring Russell’s Reserve, Longbranch and Wild Turkey, but chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze will also be infusing some of his most popular dishes with sweet, golden bourbon. The prix-fixe experience will consist of eight courses that showcase the Spanish region’s distinctive gastronomy—think inventive dishes, seasonal ingredients and bourbon like you’ve never sampled before.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO