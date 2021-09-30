CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Spade's Surprise Sale Has Discounts Up to 75% Off, but It Won't Last Long

By Lauren Rearick
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to welcome the new season with some trendy fall-approved accessories? Kate Spade has you covered with its surprise sale. The designer brand favored by supermodels and celebrities alike is currently offering you 75 percent off. But, like your favorite autumnal drink, this event won't last forever, and with some items already disappearing, we'd suggest heading to the site right now to start your shopping.

people.com

People

People

