Jackson, MS

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship picks, field grade, odds, golf predictions, best bets at CC of Jackson

By Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA Tour schedule resumes this week on the heels of a thrilling Ryder Cup with the Sanderson Farms Championship. Sergio Garcia will be attempting to win back-to-back events at the Country Club of Jackson, but he'll have plenty of competition this year in addition to facing the difficulty of getting back up for an event one week after an incredibly emotional Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

