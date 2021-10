This growth – the biggest ever increase since the IAB started recording spend bi-annually – came as businesses and advertisers found themselves better prepared for the third national lockdown, introduced in January 2021. With the ecommerce market flourishing, production logistics back on track and a roadmap out of lockdown in place, including the roll out of the UK’s vaccine programme, digital ad spend saw record rates of recovery in H1 2021.

