CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Jordan PM says to hasten gas delivery to crisis-hit Lebanon

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan says it has discussed ways to expedite Egyptian natural gas shipments via its territory and Syria to Lebanon, which is dealing with a grueling energy-crisis.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh arrived in Beirut late Thursday, the first foreign official to visit Lebanon’s new prime minister who took office earlier this month.

Lebanon is witnessing an economic crisis described as one of the world’s worst since the 1850s. Shortages of medicine, fuel and basic supplies have often brought the country to standstill, while political disagreements have foiled efforts to form a government to negotiate a rescue package with international financial institutions.

Khasawneh said Jordan is committed to support Lebanon’s stability.

“We will not hold back our capabilities, we’ll respond with all we can for our brothers in Lebanon,” Khasawneh said in a press conference with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati. “We discussed ways to expedite Lebanon receiving Egyptian gas to help some of the energy challenges and electricity sector.”

He said there are efforts to provide Lebanon with some electricity from Jordan. He offered no details and said detailed discussions will follow.

Jordanian Energy Minister Hala al-Zawati said earlier this month that the infrastructure to resume gas flow to Lebanon needed checks after a 10-year hiatus. Maintenance was expected to be finalized by early October. Lebanese officials had said the World Bank would help Lebanon finance the deal. Few details have emerged about the agreement.

The pipeline going through Jordan and Syria carries Egyptian natural gas, a deal that was halted 10 years ago because of shortages and technical issues, as well as the war in Syria.

The Arab cooperation to deliver gas to Lebanon through Syria represents a significant thawing of relations between the war-ravaged country and its neighbors, most of whom had either cut diplomatic ties or limited relations to security collaboration during the 10-year civil war.

Washington, which imposes various sanctions on Syrian officials and entities, had endorsed reviving the deal, saying it will help Lebanon with its energy crisis.

Lebanon’s electricity company offers only a few hours of power a day, and residents have heavily relied on costly and polluting private generators.

Lebanon has also reached a deal with Iraq to secure fuel to help in generating several hours of power a day.

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

Lebanon PM Mikati says family wealth legal in response to ‘Pandora Papers’

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s family wealth comes from a communications business that has been audited in the past and is legal, a statement from his office said on Tuesday in response to a giant leak of financial documents. A Lebanese news organisation, Daraj, was among international media...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Syria's Assad calls Jordan's king amid thaw in relations

Jordan’s King Abdullah II received a call on Sunday from Syrian President Bashar Assad the first conversation between the two leaders after a decade of strain over Syria's civil war. The call comes amid efforts aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries, which are facing challenging economic conditions. The Jordanian royal court said the leaders discussed relations between the "brotherly countries and ways to enhance cooperation between them.” Abdullah affirmed his country’s support for “efforts to preserve Syria’s sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity and people.” Syria’s state news agency SANA said Assad called Abdullah to discuss bilateral relations...
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Emigration on the rise in crisis-ridden Lebanon

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Mounting economic hardships are pushing a growing number of Lebanon's population to seek a better life abroad in another mass exodus. "We are planning to leave... We are working on an exit plan," Mira Mabsout, a landscape architect who is married with one daughter, told UPI.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KEYT

In crisis-struck Lebanon, school year is gripped by chaos

BEIRUT (AP) — This fall, Lebanon’s schools have been gripped by the same chaos that has overwhelmed everything else in the country in its historic economic meltdown. The start of the academic year has been postponed repeatedly because thousands of teachers are on strike. They are demanding adjustments in their salary to cope with hyperinflation. A month’s pay for a public school teacher can barely fill a vehicle’s gas tank twice. School buses are scrounging for fuel. With salaries plummeting, teachers in private schools are quitting in droves and leaving the country, gutting a sector considered to provide the best education. Many fear not just a lost school year but a lost generation of students.
EDUCATION
sandiegouniontribune.com

UN says Lebanon’s economic crisis blights Syrian refugees

BEIRUT — More than 1 million Syrian refugees in crisis-hit Lebanon are experiencing deteriorating conditions that have left nine out of ten of them in extreme poverty, U.N. agencies warned Wednesday. The worsening conditions come despite increased assistance for Syrians living in Lebanon, where one in four people is a...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Mikati
AFP

In Iraq, big neighbour Iran faces growing backlash

As Iraq heads to the polls on October 10, a spotlight has fallen on the outsized influence neighbouring Iran wields -- but also on the growing popular backlash against it. - Volatile relations - Historically, relations have been volatile between Iraq and its larger neighbour to the east.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Ap#Egyptian#Jordanian#Lebanese#The World Bank#Arab
Reuters

Libya's foreign minister confirms departure of some foreign fighters

KUWAIT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Libya's foreign minister said on Sunday that some foreign fighters have left the country as the unity government seeks to marshal international help to withdraw the many who remain. "The reports are correct. There is a very modest start," Najla Mangoush said at a news...
WORLD
Metro International

Putin says Turkey safe from gas crisis thanks to TurkStream pipeline

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Turkey is shielded from a gas crisis, which has gripped Europe, thanks to the Russian-built TurkStream gas pipeline. Speaking at the start of talks with Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Washington Post

The U.S. posted a huge reward for a suspected drug kingpin in Guinea-Bissau. But capturing him is complicated.

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — The suspected drug trafficker was supposed to be on the yacht. American agents posing as Colombian cocaine traffickers tried to lure Antonio Indjai — then the leader of this tiny coastal nation’s military — into international waters eight years ago with a million-dollar payout, but he was known to be paranoid. The ex-general sent someone else to fetch the cash, authorities say, and has evaded capture ever since.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy