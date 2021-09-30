Lynbrook High School gets a major upgrade

After passage of a $28.9 million bond in 2017, Lynbrook High School’s new wing was recently completed after a year and a half of construction. “It has been a collective effort to complete this project and expand the opportunities of Lynbrook High School’s students,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Melissa Burak said in a statement. “It was our dream and our vision to get to where we are today. With the setbacks due to Covid and the delays in materials, it was truly a climb, but we are excited to welcome our students to the new spaces.”