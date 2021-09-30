CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynbrook, NY

Lynbrook High School gets a major upgrade

By Mike Smollins
Herald Community Newspapers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter passage of a $28.9 million bond in 2017, Lynbrook High School’s new wing was recently completed after a year and a half of construction. “It has been a collective effort to complete this project and expand the opportunities of Lynbrook High School’s students,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Melissa Burak said in a statement. “It was our dream and our vision to get to where we are today. With the setbacks due to Covid and the delays in materials, it was truly a climb, but we are excited to welcome our students to the new spaces.”

www.liherald.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynbrook, NY
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Cafeteria#Public Schools#Lynbrook High School#Board Of Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy