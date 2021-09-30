CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca (AZN) Up on Enhertu, Imfinzi Cancer Data at ESMO (Revised)

AZN - Free Report) stock rose more than 5% on Monday after it presented some key cancer data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress over the weekend. Detailed data from the head-to-head DESTINY-Breast03 phase III study showed that AstraZeneca and partner Daiichi Sankyo's breast cancer drug, Enhertu reduced the risk of death or tumor progression by 72% in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with Roche’s (

AstraZeneca Touts Longest Survival Update In Lung Cancer Setting With Imfinzi/Chemo Data

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced updated data from the CASPIAN Phase 3 trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab) combined with a choice of chemotherapies etoposide plus either carboplatin or cisplatin. The Imfinzi-chemotherapy demonstrated a sustained, clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit at three years for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer...
Seagen (SGEN) Gets Early FDA Nod for Tivdak in Cervical Cancer (Revised)

SGEN - Free Report) , along with its Danish partner Genmab A/S (. GMAB - Free Report) , announced that the FDA has granted accelerated approval to their investigational antibody drug conjugate (“ADC”), Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin-tftv), for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer in adult patients whose disease progressed on or after chemotherapy.
Monk Talks Tisotumab Vedotin and Exciting ESMO Data in Cervical Cancer

Dr. Monk discusses the significance of the FDA approval of tisotumab vedotin and notable research that was presented at the 2021 ESMO Congress in cervical cancer. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Jessica Hergert. OncLive On Air® is a podcast from OncLive®, which provides oncology professionals with...
Merck (MRK) Develops Pill to Lessen Covid Symptoms

MRK - Free Report) yesterday for $11.5 billion, is up +8.5% in today’s pre-market. But the acquisition of the rare blood disease and respiratory therapeutics company takes a back seat to Merck’s reveal this morning: results of a trial developed with Cambridge, MA-based Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are positive for an oral antiviral treatment for Covid-19.
ETFs to Play as Merck Shares Surge on COVID Treatment News

MRK - Free Report) shares gained 8.4% on Oct 1, 2021 on news of success in its COVID treatment. The company reported that its oral antiviral medication molnupiravir lowered the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization or death by 50% in a Phase 3 study of patients with mild or moderate symptoms. Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir was approved for emergency use in treating COVID-19 in 2020, but remdesivir is administered via IV.
Common Drug for Depression Can Halt Growth of Cancer Cells in Mice

Scientists from a recent study had discovered that commonly prescribed anti-depressant drugs can halt growth of cancer cells in mice. When combined with immunotherapy, these medication increases survival rates of rodents suffering from pancreatic and colon cancers, and even capable of 'completely' eliminating tumor growth in up to a third of cases.
Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
