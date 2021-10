The Milford Borough Historical Society is sponsoring a student essay contest. The topic of the competition is: “Would You Prefer to Learn in a Modern School or in a One-Room Schoolhouse, and Why?” The contest will be launched during Autumn Fest, a celebration of the 60th anniversary of Delaware Valley Regional High School. The contest is open to students in the fourth and fifth grades within Alexandria Township, Frenchtown Borough, Holland Township, Milford Borough and Kingwood Township. Home schoolers are also welcome to participate.

