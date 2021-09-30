CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The Late John Candy’s Kids Are Grown Up And Continuing His Legacy

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30To3l_0cCgpWbK00

Who could forget when the seemingly dysfunctional Uncle Buck reminded us it’s normal and good to dream? Or when Del Griffith made our hearts ache with longing for family again? Just as John Candy sparked laughter and drive for viewers, so too did he inspire his two children, Jennifer and Chris, who are well into adulthood and following in his footsteps.

Candy had two children, both with wife Rosemary Candy, who he met on a blind date arranged by friends and married in 1979. The two enjoyed 15 years of marriage until Candy’s passing in 1994 from a heart attack. Candy had been just 43 years old. Candy’s filmography came to include over 40 films, but he is remembered by his loved ones as a family man first and foremost. In honor of this, let’s catch up on two people so important to him: his children Jennifer and Chris.

Jennifer Candy was drawn to the spotlight

The firstborn child of the Planes, Trains and Automobiles star, Jennifer Candy was born on February 3, 1980, and celebrated her 41st birthday early in 2021. Growing up with such a prolific actor, Jennifer was actually told by her father early on, “No, don’t go into the business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKVim_0cCgpWbK00
Jennifer Candy, eldest child of John Candy / Instagram

Today, she is a director, host, comedian, and actor. “I really think my dad now would embrace it,” she added. On the show Couch Candy, which Jennifer herself hosts, she interviews her comedian “aunts and uncles.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IimjG_0cCgpWbK00
Couch Candy / Instagram

She has also appeared on others’ shows, such as One Day at a Time, Liv and Maddie: Cali Style, and According to Jim. In 2017, she also acted in the film In Vitro, which included Ed Asner and Sean Young in its cast.

On October 27, 2012, Jennifer tied the knot with Bryan Sullivan, who she met through Bryan’s brother and her college classmate, actor Chris Sullivan. On November 4, 2018, the two welcomed son Finley into the world.

Chris Candy transcends mediums

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmgmL_0cCgpWbK00
Neuz Pollution host / Instagram

Born on September 23, 1984, Chris Candy celebrated his 37th birthday in autumn of 2021. Today, he has quite a diverse resume. Similarly to his older sister, Chris is a host; in his case, he hosts the show Neuz Pollution. He has acted quite a bit and appeared in other productions, with credits that include The Late Late Show with James Corden, Private Eyes, and Rosewood. While he has lived with reminders he looks like his late father, Chris assures that “not one person who I have met has been like, ‘Oh, let’s put John Candy’s son in something.’ It doesn’t happen. You have to do it the way everyone else does it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuM0W_0cCgpWbK00
Chris Candy is heavily involved in the music industry / Instagram

During a brief break from on-screen appearances, he supplemented his experience at Groundlings and Second City theatre schools. Chris has also broken the mold from Candy in other ways by pursuing music in earnest. He is a member of the “post-hardcore” band Chotto Ghetto that boasts a “deranged” style. You can listen to their work in the video below. Though Chris has dabbled in different projects throughout his life, he currently has “no interest in taking part in a reboot” of a John Candy film.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Whatever Happened To Ralph Waite, John Walton Sr. On ‘The Waltons?’

Families come in many forms. At the heart of each, members generally want to share love, respect, and support between one another. Good humor uplifts spirits during trying times, and a cool head keeps perspective when things go awry. Maybe that’s why former President George H. W. Bush once said, “We are going to keep on trying to strengthen the American family, to make American families a lot more like the Waltons and a lot less like the Simpsons.” Representing this iconic family was a powerful cast that included names worth keeping track of. Here, the spotlight focuses on Ralph Waite, known as John Walton Sr.
RELATIONSHIPS
metv.com

10 actors who played the same role as a kid and an adult

Some continued into spinoffs while others came back for reboots decades later. It can be hard for child actors to move past the characters that made them famous. Oftentimes, they leave Hollywood or transition to a job behind the camera. But some actors come back to the roles they played as youngsters, sometimes even playing them as adults for nearly as long as they did as kids!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Candy
Person
Ed Asner
Person
James Corden
Log Cabin Democrat

Late counselor leaves super legacy

In 2021, superheroes and comic book characters have basically become the mainstream. With so many popular films from Marvel and DC, it’s not uncommon to be a superhero fan nowadays, but no one was as much of a fan as Chris Nielsen. Chris Nielsen, a 35-year-old mental health counselor with...
CONWAY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#According To Jim#Liv And Maddie#Pollution#Instagram#Planes#Time
Best Life

See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

These 25 Performers Have Been Snubbed By the Emmys More Than Any Other Actors!

Fair warning: When you watch the 73rd annual Emmy Awards (Sept. 19 on CBS), prepare for some of your favorite stars to go home empty-handed—again. That’s because the show remains a tough competition for even the most established TV actors and actresses. “It’s frustrating,” says TV Guide senior critic Matt Roush. “Some people do their best work and yet just don’t get in the winner’s circle.” The reasons vary, from rotten timing (“Imagine going against Julia Louis-Dreyfus every year,” says Roush) to being on the “wrong” network—one without the clout to swing big votes—or on a traditional broadcast platform in the age of powerhouse streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart’s Granddaughter, Brooke, Is A Former Model And All Grown Up

Legendary screen icons Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart have a granddaughter named Brooke and she’s all grown up! Brooke is now 32 years old and first began making headlines in the early 2000s with a modeling career, but lately, she’s been living a much quieter life. Bacall and Bogart were married for 12 years before Bogart’s death, and they have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

9 Shocking Stories Of Hollywood Stage Parents Who Exploited Their Own Kids

From the greediness of Britney Spears' dad to the chemical castration of Michael Jackson, these nine true stories of stage parents will leave you revolted. Whether fame-hungry themselves or eager to defraud their children, the worst stage mothers and celebrity parents all had something in common: exploiting their kids for their own profit.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms She's Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has confirmed recent reports that she is dating a 20-year-old. The 16-year-old shared a photo with Dralin Carswell via Instagram on Monday, September 27. In the shot, the two rocked matching t-shirts featuring mummies emblazoned with the phrase, “That’s How I Roll”. The pair — who are holding hands — appear to be at a Halloween-themed event.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy