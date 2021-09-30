Speedata’s chip for analytics workloads gets a $55M boost

Niantic today announced that it acquired developer experience leader Hoss and that the Hoss team will help augment the Lightship ARDK platform. Hoss is a developer experience platform that offers solutions like customizable dashboards, documentation, and support — all of which it could provide to Lightship. The Ingress and Pokémon Go developer has this year expanded access to the Lightship Augmented Reality Developer Kit (ARDK), though Niantic Lightship itself is still currently in beta. The team at Hoss will join the DX team at Niantic, where it will expand the Lightship platform portal ahead of its use by future developers.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO