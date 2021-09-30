CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Speedata’s chip for analytics workloads gets a $55M boost

By Kyle Wiggers, @Kyle_L_Wiggers
VentureBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeedata, a semiconductor infrastructure company developing hardware accelerators for analytics and databases, today announced that it raised $55 million in a series A round led by Walden Catalyst Ventures, 83North, and Koch Disruptive Technologies, with participation from Pitango First, Viola Ventures, and individual investors. The company says that the new money will be used to fund Speedata’s go-to-market strategy for its analytics and databases unit (APU), a processor designed to speed up data-heavy workloads.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
VentureBeat

How database companies keep their data straight

As developers tackle increasingly large problems, they have to store their data in more complex ways — adding a constellation of computers to house it all. But adding more computer hardware can lead to confusion when different parts of the network need to be accessed for any particular query, especially when speedy requests for data are so common. Each database update must be broadcast to all the computers — sometimes sprawled across different datacenters — before the update is complete.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Neural Magic, which offers software for growing edge AI market, gets $30M boost

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Neural Magic, which provides software to facilitate deep learning deployment in edge locations, today announced a $30 million series A funding round. The market for edge AI is exploding as more companies deploy the technology in a...
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Environments-as-a-service platform ReleaseHub raises $20M

ReleaseHub, an environments-as-a-service (EaaS) platform that serves software developers all the components to run their applications and data on-demand in an isolated environment, has raised $20 million in a series A round of funding. ReleaseHub is setting out to simplify software development by making it easy to create environments around...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Cloud security provider Orca Security nabs $550M

Los Angeles, California-based Orca Security, which provides security for such public cloud platforms as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, today announced it has extended its series C round to $550 million at a $1.8 billion post-money valuation. The funding was led by Temasek, with participation from Splunk, SAIC, Alphabet’s CapitalG, Redpoint Ventures, GGV, Iconiq Capital, Lone Pine Capital, Stripes, Adams Street Partners, Willoughby Capital, and Harmony Partners. Orca says it will be put toward geographic expansion and the growth of its partner program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Analytics#Startup#Big Data#Data Processing#Walden Catalyst Ventures#Apu#Enterprenuer Com
VentureBeat

Privacy-preserving data platform Duality Technologies raises $30M

Privacy-enhancing data science platform Duality Technologies today announced that it raised $30 million in a series B round, bringing its total raised to $49 million to date. LG Technology Ventures led the funding with participation from Euclidean Capital, Intel Capital, Hearst Ventures, Team8, and the National Bank of Canada’s corporate venture capital arm, NAventures, which Duality says will be used to expand its go-to-market operations and advance its partnerships with technology vendors.
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Niantic acquires Hoss to improve the Lightship developer experience

Niantic today announced that it acquired developer experience leader Hoss and that the Hoss team will help augment the Lightship ARDK platform. Hoss is a developer experience platform that offers solutions like customizable dashboards, documentation, and support — all of which it could provide to Lightship. The Ingress and Pokémon Go developer has this year expanded access to the Lightship Augmented Reality Developer Kit (ARDK), though Niantic Lightship itself is still currently in beta. The team at Hoss will join the DX team at Niantic, where it will expand the Lightship platform portal ahead of its use by future developers.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Graph database company Memgraph raises $9.34M

Memgraph, a real-time graph database provider, today announced that it has raised $9.34 million in seed funding led by Microsoft’s M12. The company also launched its community and enterprise editions into general availability as a “source-available” product. Graph databases underpin many modern applications, enabling everything from social networks to fraud...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Developer-focused infrastructure security platform Mondoo raises $15M

Mondoo, an under-the-radar infrastructure security platform aimed at developer operations (DevOps) teams, has raised $12 million in a series A round of funding led by European VC Atomico, and revealed a previously undisclosed $3 million seed round of funding which closed back in April. The San Francisco and Berlin-based company,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oracle
VentureBeat

MLOps platform Domino Data Lab nabs $100M

Domino Data Lab, a San Francisco, California-based provider of MLOps solutions, today announced that it has raised $100 million in a series F funding round led by Great Hill Partners and an expanded partnership with Nvidia, which also participated alongside Coatue Management, Highland Capital Partners, and Sequoia Capital. The funds, which bring Domino’s total raised to date to $228 million, will be put toward product development and platform expansion as the company looks to bolster its global customer base, according to CEO Nick Elprin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VentureBeat

45% of execs admit initiatives to secure software supply chains are incomplete

Forty-five percent of executives admit that initiatives to secure their software supply chains are halfway complete or less, and 64% say they are not sure who they would turn to first if their supply chain was attacked. DevOps platform maker CloudBees surveyed 500 C-suite executives across the U.S., U.K., France,...
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

One Identity acquires OneLogin to unify identity security for enterprises

One Identity, an identity and access management (IAM) company owned by Quest Software, has acquired rival IAM platform OneLogin. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded out of San Francisco in 2009, OneLogin markets a slew of identity products spanning single sign-on, multi-factor authentication (MFA), user provisioning, and more. The company had raised some $175 million since its inception and claimed a number of big-name customers, including Airbus.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

How to get AI analytics right

Enterprises of all sizes and across virtually all markets are scrambling to augment their analytics capabilities with artificial intelligence (AI) in the hopes of gaining a competitive advantage in a challenging post-pandemic economy. Plenty of anecdotal evidence points to AI’s ability to improve analytics, but there seems to be less...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

CodeSee helps developers visualize and understand complex codebases

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. As a software company grows, so does its codebase, which may count contributions from dozens or hundreds of individual developers — some of whom no longer work at the company. Understanding the workings across a vast codebase can be challenging, particularly for developers joining a company, which is where CodeSee comes in.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Identity decision platform Alloy adds $100M to its funding pool

Identity-decisioning platform Alloy announced today that it received $100 million in funding to boost its valuation to unicorn status, $1.35 billion. Lightspeed Venture Partners’ Justin Overdorff led the round with participation from existing investors Canapi Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Avid Ventures and Felicis Ventures, bringing the total amount raised to over $150 million.
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Zoom’s planned $14.7B Five9 contact center acquisition is off

Less than three months after announcing plans to acquire cloud contact center Five9 for a hefty $14.7 billion, Zoom today confirmed the deal is off. Five9, a publicly traded company, failed to gain enough shareholder support to push the deal forward. But the decision also follows growing scrutiny from U.S. authorities which were looking into Zoom’s ties with China — where the company has a major R&D hub. Founder and CEO Eric Yuan was also born in China, although he is a long-time U.S. resident and citizen. Adding fuel to the fire, U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last year referred to Zoom as a “Chinese entity.”
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

AI Weekly: Amazon’s ‘custom’ AI features showcase the potential of unsupervised learning

As it has for the past several years, Amazon on Tuesday unveiled a slew of new devices including a wall-mounted Echo display, a smart thermostat, and kid-friendly, Alexa-powered video chat hardware. Among the most intriguing is Astro, a two-wheeled home robot with a camera that can extend like a periscope on command. But arguably as intriguing are two new software features — Custom Sound Event Detection and Ring Custom Event Alerts — that signal a paradigm shift in machine learning.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Game Jolt raises $2.6M to expand social platform for Gen Z gamers

Game Jolt has raised $2.6 million to expand its social platform where millions of Gen Z gamers and creators share and discover content around their favorite video games. The funding round marks a big milestone for a company that has come a long way and is notable for having a female CEO and husband-and-wife leadership.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Salesforce and Atlassian double down on developer security with $75M Snyk investment

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Snyk, the company behind an open source security scanning platform, has extended its series F round of funding by another $75 million. The Boston-headquartered company announced a $530 million investment just a few weeks back at a whopping $8.5 billion valuation. The transaction included both primary and secondary investments, meaning that Snyk had in fact only raised around $300 million in fresh capital.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy