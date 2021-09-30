Speedata’s chip for analytics workloads gets a $55M boost
Speedata, a semiconductor infrastructure company developing hardware accelerators for analytics and databases, today announced that it raised $55 million in a series A round led by Walden Catalyst Ventures, 83North, and Koch Disruptive Technologies, with participation from Pitango First, Viola Ventures, and individual investors. The company says that the new money will be used to fund Speedata’s go-to-market strategy for its analytics and databases unit (APU), a processor designed to speed up data-heavy workloads.venturebeat.com
