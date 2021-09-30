CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom 2: Listen to New Single "Last One Standing" Featuring Eminem

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs in the first movie, Sony's upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage will feature an original track by Eminem. Titled "Last One Standing," the track is actually a collaboration with Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy, wiht Grey taking the lead on vocals. It's now available to check out via Grey's YouTube page. While not quite as hilariously on-the-nose as the track from the original movie, "Last One Standing," can be forgiven that one drawback. After all, it's hard to find an excuse to say "Venom" fifty times in any song, let alone to do it twice.

comicbook.com

