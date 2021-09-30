CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Carrier transport theory for twisted bilayer graphene in the metallic regime

By Girish Sharma ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2989-519X
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding the normal-metal state transport in twisted bilayer graphene near magic angle is of fundamental importance as it provides insights into the mechanisms responsible for the observed strongly correlated insulating and superconducting phases. Here we provide a rigorous theory for phonon-dominated transport in twisted bilayer graphene describing its unusual signatures in the resistivity (including the variation with electron density, temperature, and twist angle) showing good quantitative agreement with recent experiments. We contrast this with the alternative Planckian dissipation mechanism that we show is incompatible with available experimental data. An accurate treatment of the electron-phonon scattering requires us to go well beyond the usual treatment, including both intraband and interband processes, considering the finite-temperature dynamical screening of the electron-phonon matrix element, and going beyond the linear Dirac dispersion. In addition to explaining the observations in currently available experimental data, we make concrete predictions that can be tested in ongoing experiments.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Graphene: 'Miracle material' singled out for COVID conspiracies

Graphene, a Nobel Prize-awarded material with promising applications for greener energy and nanomedicine, has been the topic of much disinformation by coronavirus anti-vaxxers claiming it can be used to "magnetize" and "control" people. What is graphene?. Often referred to as a "miracle material," graphene is one of the world's strongest...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Observation of interband collective excitations in twisted bilayer graphene

The single-particle and many-body properties of twisted bilayer graphene (TBG) can be dramatically different from those of a single graphene layer, particularly when the two layers are rotated relative to each other by a small angle (θ ≈ 1°), owing to the moiré potential induced by the twist. Here we probe the collective excitations of TBG with a spatial resolution of 20 nm, by applying mid-infrared near-field optical microscopy. We find a propagating plasmon mode in charge-neutral TBG for θ = 1.1−1.7°, which is different from the intraband plasmon in single-layer graphene. We interpret it as an interband plasmon associated with the optical transitions between minibands originating from the moiré superlattice. The details of the plasmon dispersion are directly related to the motion of electrons in the moiré superlattice and offer an insight into the physical properties of TBG, such as band nesting between the flat band and remote band, local interlayer coupling, and losses. We find a strongly reduced interlayer coupling in the regions with AA stacking, pointing at screening due to electron–electron interactions. Optical nano-imaging of TBG allows the spatial probing of interaction effects at the nanoscale and potentially elucidates the contribution of collective excitations to many-body ground states.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Physicists realize a topological Mott insulator in twisted bilayer graphene

(Nanowerk News) Imagine stacking two sheets of graphene – the 2D form of graphite, or the pencil at your hand – in which the carbon atoms form a hexagonal lattice and twist the top sheet out of alignment with the sheet below, yielding a periodic arrangement of atoms named moiré pattern.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Localization to delocalization probed by magnetotransport of hBN/graphene/hBN stacks in the ultra-clean regime

We report on magnetotransport in a high-quality graphene device, which is based on monolayer graphene (Gr) encapsulated by hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) layers, i.e., hBN/Gr/hBN stacks. In the vicinity of the Dirac point, a negative magnetoconductance is observed for high temperatures >  ~ 40 K, whereas it becomes positive for low temperatures ≤  ~ 40 K, which implies an interplay of quantum interferences in Dirac materials. The elastic scattering mechanism in hBN/Gr/hBN stacks contrasts with that of conventional graphene on SiO2, and our ultra-clean graphene device shows nonzero magnetoconductance for high temperatures of up to 300 K.
CHEMISTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
Physics World

‘Most perfect graphene ever’ grows fold-free on metal foil

A team of researchers in Korea claims to have synthesized the most perfect large-area single-crystal graphene film ever by pinning down the temperature above which unwanted folds naturally develop in the carbon sheet. The new fold-free film will likely be used to make high-performance electronic and photonic devices. Pure samples...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Realization of nearly dispersionless bands with strong orbital anisotropy from destructive interference in twisted bilayer MoS

Recently, the twist angle between adjacent sheets of stacked van der Waals materials emerged as a new knob to engineer correlated states of matter in two-dimensional heterostructures in a controlled manner, giving rise to emergent phenomena such as superconductivity or correlated insulating states. Here, we use an ab initio based approach to characterize the electronic properties of twisted bilayer MoS2. We report that, in marked contrast to twisted bilayer graphene, slightly hole-doped MoS2 realizes a strongly asymmetric px-py Hubbard model on the honeycomb lattice, with two almost entirely dispersionless bands emerging due to destructive interference. The origin of these dispersionless bands, is similar to that of the flat bands in the prototypical Lieb or Kagome lattices and co-exists with the general band flattening at small twist angle due to the moiré interference. We study the collective behavior of twisted bilayer MoS2 in the presence of interactions, and characterize an array of different magnetic and orbitally-ordered correlated phases, which may be susceptible to quantum fluctuations giving rise to exotic, purely quantum, states of matter.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Superlubric polycrystalline graphene interfaces

The effects of corrugated grain boundaries on the frictional properties of extended planar graphitic contacts incorporating a polycrystalline surface are investigated via molecular dynamics simulations. The kinetic friction is found to be dominated by shear induced buckling and unbuckling of corrugated grain boundary dislocations, leading to a nonmonotonic behavior of the friction with normal load and temperature. The underlying mechanism involves two effects, where an increase of dislocation buckling probability competes with a decrease of the dissipated energy per buckling event. These effects are well captured by a phenomenological two-state model, that allows for characterizing the tribological properties of any large-scale polycrystalline layered interface, while circumventing the need for demanding atomistic simulations. The resulting negative differential friction coefficients obtained in the high-load regime can reduce the expected linear scaling of grain-boundary friction with surface area and restore structural superlubricity at increasing length-scales.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Does filling-dependent band renormalization aid pairing in twisted bilayer graphene?

Magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene (MATBG) exhibits a panoply of many-body phenomena that are intimately tied to the appearance of narrow and well-isolated electronic bands. The microscopic ingredients that are responsible for the complex experimental phenomenology include electron–electron (phonon) interactions and nontrivial Bloch wavefunctions associated with the narrow bands. Inspired by recent experiments, we focus on two independent quantities that are considerably modified by Coulomb interaction-driven band renormalization, namely the density of states and the minimal spatial extent associated with the Wannier functions. First, we show that a filling-dependent enhancement of the density of states, caused by band flattening, in combination with phonon-mediated attraction due to electron-phonon umklapp processes, increases the tendency towards superconducting pairing in a range of angles around magic-angle. Second, we demonstrate that the minimal spatial extent associated with the Wannier functions, which contributes towards increasing the superconducting phase stiffness, also develops a nontrivial enhancement due to the interaction-induced renormalization of the Bloch wavefunctions. While our modeling of superconductivity (SC) assumes a weak electron-phonon coupling and does not consider many of the likely relevant correlation effects, it explains simply the experimentally observed robustness of SC in the wide range of angles that occurs in the relevant range of fillings.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Eta#Metal#Bilayer Graphene#Planckian
Nature.com

Unconventional sequence of correlated Chern insulators in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene

The interplay between strong electron–electron interactions and band topology can produce electronic states that spontaneously break symmetries. The discovery of flat bands in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene (MATBG)1,2,3 with non-trivial topology4,5,6,7 has provided a compelling platform in which to search for new symmetry-broken phases. Recent scanning tunnelling microscopy8,9 and transport experiments10,11,12,13 have revealed a sequence of topological insulating phases in MATBG near integer filling of the electronic bands produced by the moiré pattern. These correspond to a simple pattern of flavour-symmetry-breaking Chern insulators that fill bands of different flavours one after the other. Here we report the high-resolution local compressibility measurements of MATBG with a scanning single-electron transistor, which reveal an additional sequence of incompressible states with unexpected Chern numbers observed down to zero magnetic field. We find that the Chern numbers for eight of the observed incompressible states are incompatible with the simple picture in which the bands are sequentially filled. We show that the emergence of these unusual incompressible phases can be understood as a consequence of broken translation symmetry that doubles the moiré unit cell and splits each flavour band in two. Our findings expand the known phase diagram of MATBG, and shed light on the origin of the close competition between different correlated phases in the system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Simulating graphene dynamics in synthetic space with photonic rings

Photonic honeycomb lattices have attracted broad interests for their fruitful ways in manipulating light, which yet hold difficulties in achieving arbitrary reconfigurability and hence flexible functionality due to fixed geometry configurations. Here we theoretically propose to construct the honeycomb lattice in a one-dimensional ring array under dynamic modulations, with an additional synthetic dimension created by connecting the frequency degree of freedom of light. Such a system is highly re-configurable with parameters flexibly controlled by external modulations. Therefore, various physical phenomena associated with graphene including Klein tunneling, valley-dependent edge states, effective magnetic field, as well as valley-dependent Lorentz force can be simulated in this lattice, which exhibits important potentials for manipulating photons in different ways. Our work unveils an alternative platform for constructing the honeycomb lattice in a synthetic space, which holds complex functionalities and could be important for optical signal processing as well as quantum simulation.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Achieving stable Na metal cycling via polydopamine/multilayer graphene coating of a polypropylene separator

Sodium metal batteries are considered one of the most promising low-cost high-energy-density electrochemical energy storage systems. However, the growth of unfavourable Na metal deposition and the limited cell cycle life hamper the application of this battery system at a large scale. Here, we propose the use of polypropylene separator coated with a composite material comprising polydopamine and multilayer graphene to tackle these issues. The oxygen- and nitrogen- containing moieties as well as the nano- and meso- porous network of the coating allow cycling of Na metal electrodes in symmetric cell configuration for over 2000 h with a stable 4 mV overpotential at 1 mA cm−2. When tested in full Na || Na3V2(PO4)3 coin cell, the coated separator enables the delivery of a stable capacity of about 100 mAh g−1 for 500 cycles (90% capacity retention) at a specific current of 235 mA g−1 and satisfactory rate capability performances (i.e., 75 mAh g−1 at 3.5 A g−1).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Controlling the thermal conductivity of multilayer graphene by strain

Straintronics is a new concept to enhance electronic device performances by strain for next-generation information sensors and energy-saving technologies. The lattice deformation in graphene can modulate the thermal conductivity because phonons are the main heat carriers. However, the device fabrication process affects graphene’s heat transport properties due to its high stretchability. This study experimentally investigates the change in the thermal conductivity when biaxial tensile strain is applied to graphene. To eliminate non-strain factors, two mechanisms are considered: pressure-induced and electrostatic attraction–induced strain. Raman spectroscopy and atomic force microscopy precisely estimate the strain. The thermal conductivity of graphene decreases by approximately 70% with a strain of only 0.1%. Such thermal conductivity controllability paves the way for applying graphene as high-efficiency thermal switches and diodes in future thermal management devices.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Remembering a giant of chemical crystallography

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Crystallography has lost one of its most prominent practitioners and teachers. Jack Dunitz, whose 1951 suggestion prompted Linus Pauling to call his model of a protein secondary structure an α-helix (rather than an α-spiral), died last month aged 98. His career spanned more than 70 years.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Mass photometry enables label-free tracking and mass measurement of single proteins on lipid bilayers

The quantification of membrane-associated biomolecular interactions is crucial to our understanding of various cellular processes. State-of-the-art single-molecule approaches rely largely on the addition of fluorescent labels, which complicates the quantification of the involved stoichiometries and dynamics because of low temporal resolution and the inherent limitations associated with labeling efficiency, photoblinking and photobleaching. Here, we demonstrate dynamic mass photometry, a method for label-free imaging, tracking and mass measurement of individual membrane-associated proteins diffusing on supported lipid bilayers. Application of this method to the membrane remodeling GTPase, dynamin-1, reveals heterogeneous mixtures of dimer-based oligomers, oligomer-dependent mobilities, membrane affinities and (dis)association of individual complexes. These capabilities, together with assay-based advances for studying integral membrane proteins, will enable the elucidation of biomolecular mechanisms in and on lipid bilayers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.
Nature.com

Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Personalized diet study of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS) genotypes in obesity

Obesity prevalence have tripled in the past decades. It is logical to consider new approaches to halt its prevalence. In this concept, considering the effect of interaction between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) gene variants and dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on obesity-related characteristics seems to be challenging. The present cross-sectional study conducted among 347 obese individuals. A validated semi-quantitative 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to estimate dietary intakes and American multiethnic database was used to calculate AGEs content of food items which were not available in Iranian Food Composition Table (FCT). FADS2 gene variants were determined according to Polymerase chain reaction-restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR-RFLP). Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to evaluate the modifier effect of FADS2 gene-dietary AGEs on biochemical values. Based on our findings, no significant differences was reported in term of biochemical variables between AGEs tertiles. In contrast, percent of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein and fat) of total calorie intake, amount of daily intake of fiber and meat groups showed a significant differences among AGEs tertiles. Furthermore, statistical assays clarified the modifier effects of FADS2 gene-AGEs on weight (Pinteraction = 0.04), fat mass (Pinteraction = 0.03), waist circumference (Pinteraction = 0.008) and cholesterol (Pinteraction = 0.04) level. Accordingly, higher consumption of protein or fat based foods constitute high amount of AGEs and heterozygote genotype for FADS2 tended to show lower level of AGEs content. These findings address further investigation to develop new approaches for nutritional interventions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The spliceosome factor sart3 regulates hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell development in zebrafish through the p53 pathway

Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) possess the potential for self-renew and the capacity, throughout life, to differentiate into all blood cell lineages. Yet, the mechanistic basis for HSC development remains largely unknown. In this study, we characterized a zebrafish smu471 mutant with hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell (HSPC) defects and found that sart3 was the causative gene. RNA expression profiling of the sart3smu471 mutant revealed spliceosome and p53 signaling pathway to be the most significantly enriched pathways in the sart3smu471 mutant. Knock down of p53 rescued HSPC development in the sart3smu471 mutant. Interestingly, the p53 inhibitor, mdm4, had undergone an alternative splicing event in the mutant. Restoration of mdm4 partially rescued HSPC deficiency. Thus, our data suggest that HSPC proliferation and maintenance require sart3 to ensure the correct splicing and expression of mdm4, so that the p53 pathway is properly inhibited to prevent definitive hematopoiesis failure. This study expands our knowledge of the regulatory mechanisms that impact HSPC development and sheds light on the mechanistic basis and potential therapeutic use of sart3 in spliceosome-mdm4-p53 related disorders.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy