CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Absolute contrast estimation for soft X-ray photon fluctuation spectroscopy using a variational droplet model

By N. G. Burdet
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleX-ray photon fluctuation spectroscopy using a two-pulse mode at the Linac Coherent Light Source has great potential for the study of quantum fluctuations in materials as it allows for exploration of low-energy physics. However, the complexity of the data analysis and interpretation still prevent recovering real-time results during an experiment, and can even complicate post-analysis processes. This is particularly true for high-spatial resolution applications using CCDs with small pixels, which can decrease the photon mapping accuracy resulting from the large electron cloud generation at the detector. Droplet algorithms endeavor to restore accurate photon maps, but the results can be altered by their hyper-parameters. We present numerical modeling tools through extensive simulations that mimic previous x-ray photon fluctuation spectroscopy experiments. By modification of a fast droplet algorithm, our results demonstrate how to optimize the precise parameters that lift the intrinsic counting degeneracy impeding accuracy in extracting the speckle contrast. These results allow for an absolute determination of the summed contrast from multi-pulse x-ray speckle diffraction, the modus operandi by which the correlation time for spontaneous fluctuations can be measured.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

New X-ray imaging technique investigates cells hosting Chlamydiae bacteria

Best known as the cause of a sexually transmitted infection, Chlamydiae are a diverse group of pathogens whose strains can also lead to pneumonia and blindness. Chlamydiae form communities inside the cells of their hosts in compartments known as 'inclusions.' During their life cycle they transition between two forms, responsible for replication within a host cell and infection of neighboring cells respectively.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Nano-precision metrology of X-ray mirrors

(Nanowerk News) A new laser speckle angular measurement (SAM) technique detailed in a paper in Light: Science and Applications, published today demonstrates how slope error measurements can be reduced dramatically. This is important because X-ray mirrors are widely used for synchrotron radiation facilities, X-ray free-electron lasers and astronomical X-ray telescopes. However, short wavelength and grazing incidence impose strict limits on the permissible slope errors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

X-ray scattering from light-driven spin fluctuations in a doped Mott insulator

Manipulating spin fluctuations with ultrafast laser pulses is a promising route to dynamically control collective phenomena in strongly correlated materials. However, understanding how photoexcited spin degrees of freedom evolve at a microscopic level requires a momentum- and energy-resolved characterization of their nonequilibrium dynamics. Here, we study the photoinduced dynamics of finite-momentum spin excitations in two-dimensional Mott insulators on a square lattice. By calculating the time-resolved resonant inelastic x-ray scattering cross-section, we show that an ultrafast pump above the Mott gap induces a prompt softening of the spin excitation energy, compatible with a transient renormalization of the exchange interaction. While spin fluctuations in a hole-doped system (paramagnons) are well described by Floquet theory, magnons at half filling are found to deviate from this picture. Furthermore, we show that the paramagnon softening is accompanied by an ultrafast suppression of d-wave pairing correlations, indicating a link between the transient spin excitation dynamics and superconducting pairing far from equilibrium.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Models#Mod#Photon#X Ray#Spectroscopy#Xpcs
Phys.org

Asteroid fragments to be studied using specialized X-ray techniques

Using X-ray techniques, scientists will study tiny specks of asteroid 162173 Ryugu, collected by a Japanese space mission. Learning more about how this asteroid formed will further our understanding of the solar system, including Earth's formation. It's not uncommon for scientists to bring interesting objects thousands of miles to the...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Extending the power of attosecond spectroscopy

The last few decades have seen impressive progress in laser-based technologies, which have led to significant advancements in atomic and molecular physics. The development of ultrashort laser pulses now allows scientists to study extremely fast phenomena, like charge transport in molecules and elementary steps of chemical reactions. But beyond that, our ability to observe such processes on the attosecond scale (one quintillionth of a second) means that it is also possible to steer and probe the dynamics of individual electrons on their natural timeframes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-sensitivity high-resolution X-ray imaging with soft-sintered metal halide perovskites

To realize the potential of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, improvements in imaging capabilities are required, as well as advances in computing power and algorithms. Hybrid inorganic–organic metal halide perovskites, such as methylammonium lead triiodide (MAPbI3), offer strong X-ray absorption, high carrier mobilities (µ) and long carrier lifetimes (τ), and they are promising materials for use in X-ray imaging. However, their incorporation into pixelated sensing arrays remains challenging. Here we show that X-ray flat-panel detector arrays based on microcrystalline MAPbI3 can be created using a two-step manufacturing process. Our approach is based on the mechanical soft sintering of a freestanding absorber layer and the subsequent integration of this layer on a pixelated backplane. Freestanding microcrystalline MAPbI3 wafers exhibit a sensitivity of 9,300 µC Gyair–1 cm–2 with a μτ product of 4 × 10–4 cm2 V–1, and the resulting X-ray imaging detector, which has 508 pixels per inch, combines a high spatial resolution of 6 line pairs per millimetre with a low detection limit of 0.22 nGyair per frame.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

X-ray study of ferroic octupole order producing anomalous Hall effect

Recently found anomalous Hall, Nernst, magnetooptical Kerr, and spin Hall effects in the antiferromagnets Mn3X (X = Sn, Ge) are attracting much attention for spintronics and energy harvesting. Since these materials are antiferromagnets, the origin of these functionalities is expected to be different from that of conventional ferromagnets. Here, we report the observation of ferroic order of magnetic octupole in Mn3Sn by X-ray magnetic circular dichroism, which is only predicted theoretically so far. The observed signals are clearly decoupled with the behaviors of uniform magnetization, indicating that the present X-ray magnetic circular dichroism is not arising from the conventional magnetization. We have found that the appearance of this anomalous signal coincides with the time reversal symmetry broken cluster magnetic octupole order. Our study demonstrates that the exotic material functionalities are closely related to the multipole order, which can produce unconventional cross correlation functionalities.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

High-resolution structural and functional deep brain imaging using adaptive optics three-photon microscopy

Multiphoton microscopy has become a powerful tool with which to visualize the morphology and function of neural cells and circuits in the intact mammalian brain. However, tissue scattering, optical aberrations and motion artifacts degrade the imaging performance at depth. Here we describe a minimally invasive intravital imaging methodology based on three-photon excitation, indirect adaptive optics (AO) and active electrocardiogram gating to advance deep-tissue imaging. Our modal-based, sensorless AO approach is robust to low signal-to-noise ratios as commonly encountered in deep scattering tissues such as the mouse brain, and permits AO correction over large axial fields of view. We demonstrate near-diffraction-limited imaging of deep cortical spines and (sub)cortical dendrites up to a depth of 1.4 mm (the edge of the mouse CA1 hippocampus). In addition, we show applications to deep-layer calcium imaging of astrocytes, including fibrous astrocytes that reside in the highly scattering corpus callosum.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.
Nature.com

Efficient generative modeling of protein sequences using simple autoregressive models

Generative models emerge as promising candidates for novel sequence-data driven approaches to protein design, and for the extraction of structural and functional information about proteins deeply hidden in rapidly growing sequence databases. Here we propose simple autoregressive models as highly accurate but computationally efficient generative sequence models. We show that they perform similarly to existing approaches based on Boltzmann machines or deep generative models, but at a substantially lower computational cost (by a factor between 102 and 103). Furthermore, the simple structure of our models has distinctive mathematical advantages, which translate into an improved applicability in sequence generation and evaluation. Within these models, we can easily estimate both the probability of a given sequence, and, using the model’s entropy, the size of the functional sequence space related to a specific protein family. In the example of response regulators, we find a huge number of ca. 1068 possible sequences, which nevertheless constitute only the astronomically small fraction 10−80 of all amino-acid sequences of the same length. These findings illustrate the potential and the difficulty in exploring sequence space via generative sequence models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of convection on the damping of an oscillating droplet during viscosity measurement using the ISS-EML facility

Oscillating droplet experiments are conducted using the Electromagnetic Levitation (EML) facility under microgravity conditions. The droplet of molten metal is internally stirred concurrently with the pulse excitation initiating shape oscillations, allowing viscosity measurement of the liquid melts based on the damping rate of the oscillating droplet. We experimentally investigate the impact of convection on the droplet’s damping behavior. The effective viscosity arises and increases as the internal convective flow becomes transitional or turbulent, up to 2–8 times higher than the intrinsic molecular viscosity. The enhanced effective viscosity decays when the stirring has stopped, and an overshoot decay pattern is identified at higher Reynolds numbers, which presents a faster decay rate as the constraint of flow domain size becomes influential. By discriminating the impact of convection on the viscosity results, the intrinsic viscosity can be evaluated with improved measurement accuracy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The spliceosome factor sart3 regulates hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell development in zebrafish through the p53 pathway

Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) possess the potential for self-renew and the capacity, throughout life, to differentiate into all blood cell lineages. Yet, the mechanistic basis for HSC development remains largely unknown. In this study, we characterized a zebrafish smu471 mutant with hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell (HSPC) defects and found that sart3 was the causative gene. RNA expression profiling of the sart3smu471 mutant revealed spliceosome and p53 signaling pathway to be the most significantly enriched pathways in the sart3smu471 mutant. Knock down of p53 rescued HSPC development in the sart3smu471 mutant. Interestingly, the p53 inhibitor, mdm4, had undergone an alternative splicing event in the mutant. Restoration of mdm4 partially rescued HSPC deficiency. Thus, our data suggest that HSPC proliferation and maintenance require sart3 to ensure the correct splicing and expression of mdm4, so that the p53 pathway is properly inhibited to prevent definitive hematopoiesis failure. This study expands our knowledge of the regulatory mechanisms that impact HSPC development and sheds light on the mechanistic basis and potential therapeutic use of sart3 in spliceosome-mdm4-p53 related disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A breakthrough in droplet manipulation

Researchers in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have made a key breakthrough in droplet manipulation. They have discovered an innovative way to navigate liquids on a surface in the absence of external force or energy. Droplet resembles a ball. In-plane droplet control is...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Label-free photothermal disruption of cytotoxic aggregates rescues pathology in a C. elegans model of Huntington’s disease

Aggregation of proteins is a prominent hallmark of virtually all neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases. Little progress has been made in their treatment to slow or prevent the formation of aggregates by post-translational modification and regulation of cellular responses to misfolded proteins. Here, we introduce a label-free, laser-based photothermal treatment of polyglutamine (polyQ) aggregates in a C. elegans nematode model of huntingtin-like polyQ aggregation. As a proof of principle, we demonstrated that nanosecond laser pulse-induced local photothermal heating can directly disrupt the aggregates so as to delay their accumulation, maintain motility, and extend the lifespan of treated nematodes. These beneficial effects were validated by confocal photothermal, fluorescence, and video imaging. The results obtained demonstrate that our theranostics platform, integrating photothermal therapy without drugs or other chemicals, combined with advanced imaging to monitor photothermal ablation of aggregates, initiates systemic recovery and thus validates the concept of aggregate-disruption treatments for neurodegenerative diseases in humans.
CANCER
Nature.com

Optimization studies of stir casting parameters and mechanical properties of TiO reinforced Al 7075 composite using response surface methodology

Stir casting is a common metallurgical route in the casting of aluminum composites. Series of work done in this aspect considered the development of the composites with fixed stir casting parameters without applying an optimization approach. These parameters affect the microstructure and performance of the composites. The study is focused on the optimization of the stir casting parameters in the production of Al 7075 reinforced with TiO2 microparticles for performance improvement. Three stir casting parameters of stirring temperature, speed, and time were varied and optimized using the central composite design technique of the response surface method. Properties evaluated were ultimate tensile strength, hardness, impact strength, elastic modulus, and compressive strength. ANOVA results showed that the three stir casting parameters had a significant impact on the property responses. Five quadratic models were established for the properties linking them to the factors. The models were confirmed to be statistically significant at a confidence level of 95% and variations were observed to be < 5%. The interaction profile of the parameters as per response surface was analyzed. Contour plots associated with each interaction gave different ranges of stirring parameters in which each property can be maximized. Simultaneous optimization of the properties using Minitab 19 software showcased 779.3 °C, 574.2 rpm, and 22.5 min as the optimal stir casting parameters for temperature, speed and time respectively.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy