Here are some of the popular names across different sectors, that have stocks with the largest premarket price movements at the moment. Several stocks sometimes perform interestingly, not only during regular trading, but also in pre-market trading. Today, the stocks currently performing impressively come from a wide range of sectors, from the automobile industry to pharmaceuticals, and from groceries to social media. Unsurprisingly, most of these companies are well-known in their respective industries. Here are seven of the biggest pre-market stocks. They include the following ones.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO