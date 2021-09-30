CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailyn Lowry’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Single Mom’s 4 Little Ones

By Cynthia Cook
 5 days ago
MEGA

Kailyn Lowry has one happy brood! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star and self-described ‘boy mom’ has four beautiful sons. Read all about them here.

Kailyn Lowry, 29, has made a name for herself over the years as a standout on the popular MTV show Teen Mom 2. What also makes Kailyn stand out? Her ability to care for four sons as a single mom, which is definitely not an easy job! Kailyn has said before that handling her rowdy crew of boys (and co-parenting with their dads!) isn’t always easy, but she remains a proud and happy mother to Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

“When you become a mom—especially a single mom—you just do it,” Kailyn explained to E! news in August 2020. “You get up in the morning, put your big girl pants on and you figure it the f–k out. I think it’s not the greatest advice but it’s literally my life.” Find out more about Kailyn’s kids, from the oldest to youngest, below.

Isaac Elliot Rivera

Isaac, born on January 18, 2010, is Kailyn’s eldest son whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera. The two have shared some sweet Instagram photos together on Kailyn’s feed, and he’s definitely the leader of the pack of boys. In the photo above, he’s headed off to 6th grade with his mom and brothers in tow.

Isaac sure is growing up fast! In fact, his stepmom, Vee Rivera, who’s now married to Jo, revealed that he has a secret girlfriend in December 2020. Vee shared the news with Kailyn on their Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, and the young mom was definitely shocked. However, she shared that she wouldn’t be a “monster-in-law” type to whoever her sons end up with — although, she made it clear that her boys’ significant others will definitely have to go through her first!

Lincoln Marshall Marroquin

Mommy’s little athlete! Lincoln, born November 16, 2013, is Kailyn’s second son, whom she had with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. According to Kailyn’s Instagram page, Lincoln definitely loves playing sports! Obviously, Kailyn loves her second eldest son, but she previously revealed that preparing to have a second child was not an easy road for her. In her book, titled A Letter of Love, the mother-of-four detailed her intense affection for her first born, Isaac, and how it lead her to have complicated feelings about bringing another child into the world.

“I never thought that I could love another person as much as I loved Isaac,” Kailyn wrote in the book. “I didn’t believe that I had the capacity to love the same way. I was so afraid that I couldn’t be the mother to Linc that I was to Isaac. I cried all the time. I was so anxious, and I would get upset about everything. I worried all the time.” The 29-year-old then revealed that everything changed after she gave birth. “When I saw him, it was instant love! I had no idea that I would be able to love him like I loved Isaac. I had no idea that my love for both of them would multiply. In that moment, I knew that I could do it. I knew that I could be a mom to two boys…I quickly learned that love multiplies, it doesn’t divide.”

Lux Russell Lowry

Lux is Kailyn’s third son, and he was born on August 5, 2017. Kailyn welcomed Lux to the world with longtime friend and ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Due to her and Chris’ complicated relationship, Lux (and his baby brother, Creed) have been in the middle of a custody battle between his parents, with Teen Mom 2 showing the full drama on display. Kailyn revealed on the show that Chris “just got Thursday to Sunday with Lux every other week,” and subsequently pushed back on her sons’ father’s desire to spend the entire summer with them. “We’ll see [what happens],” she stated on the show, ideally hoping for she and Chris to make a decision outside of court.

Creed Romello Lopez

Creed is Kailyn’s fourth son and is another child she shares with Chris. Creed was born July 20, 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Giving birth during a pandemic was definitely scary enough, but Kailyn faced some other medical challenges around Creed’s birth, as seen during a Dec. 8 episode of Teen Mom 2. The MTV star revealed that Creed wasn’t breathing when he came into the world and that he also had a tongue-tie, which needed to be clipped ASAP. As scary as that situation was, Creed seems to be doing much better these days, as witnessed in the various adorable photos of him Kailyn shares to her social media.

As for her future as a mom, the reality star hasn’t completely ruled out adding more to her flock. “I definitely don’t think that I’m done having kids,” she teased to E! in the aforementioned 2020 interview with the outlet. “Before, I think [not having a girl] was something that motivated me but at this point, after having four boys, I wouldn’t mind either way if it’s a girl or a boy. I’ve always wanted a big family. They say when you know you’re done, you know and I just know that I’m not done.”

Kailyn is not currently in a relationship with any of her sons’ fathers, so she’s had to work hard to navigate different custody arrangements and life as a single mom. Over the years, she’s had up and down relationships with Jo, Javi and Chris at different times, but at the end of the day, she’s always managed to put differences aside when it comes to what’s best for her boys.

Comments / 1

HollywoodLife

