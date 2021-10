In Week Five of College Football in the Sunshine State, the competition looked more similar to a race to the bottom than the elite play we have come to expect from Florida’s programs. The state of the state’s play started with a heartbreaking 30-28 Miami loss to Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium. Next, on Saturday afternoon, UCF relinquished a big lead to Navy despite being a 15.5-point favorite, and lost 34-30. At the same time, FSU earned their first victory after eking by Syracuse at Doak Campbell Stadium. To cap it all off, the nation’s 10th-ranked Gators were the victim of costly penalties and red zone mistakes as they fell at Kentucky 20-13.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO