MARYVILLE, Mo. - Marjorie "Marge" Arlene Hutt, came into this world in Coin, Iowa, on Jan. 12, 1932, with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She went home peacefully on Sept. 27, 2021, with her smile becoming just a bit bigger and that song playing just a little louder as she was reunited with the love of her life, Jack Hutt. They are both "smilin' " now!