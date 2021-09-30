CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

Martin, Victor D. 1927-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

newspressnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor DeWayne Martin 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born March 6, 1927, in Dekalb, Missouri, son of the late Nellie and Harry Martin. He graduated from DeKalb High School and married Anna Faye Strong on May 8, 1949. He served in the United States Army and is a veteran of WWII. He worked at St. Joseph Light & Power retiring after 40 years of service. DeWayne enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing, he was a cabinet maker who could fix anything. He was a 50 year member of IBEW Union, the Zeredatha Masonic Lodge #189 A.F. & A, M., Scottish Rite 33 degree, Moila Shrine, the Wrecking Crew, and the Imperial Council of Ancient Arabic Order of Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Obituaries
City
Winfield, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Saint Joseph, MO
City
Platte City, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacy Martin

Comments / 0

Community Policy