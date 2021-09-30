Martin, Victor D. 1927-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Victor DeWayne Martin 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born March 6, 1927, in Dekalb, Missouri, son of the late Nellie and Harry Martin. He graduated from DeKalb High School and married Anna Faye Strong on May 8, 1949. He served in the United States Army and is a veteran of WWII. He worked at St. Joseph Light & Power retiring after 40 years of service. DeWayne enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing, he was a cabinet maker who could fix anything. He was a 50 year member of IBEW Union, the Zeredatha Masonic Lodge #189 A.F. & A, M., Scottish Rite 33 degree, Moila Shrine, the Wrecking Crew, and the Imperial Council of Ancient Arabic Order of Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.