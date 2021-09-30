Herron, Reno 1976-2021 Lake Jackson, Texas
LAKE JACKSON, Texas - Reno Herron, 45, Lake Jackson, Texas, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, Texas. Survivors: wife, Melanie; children, Sean, Blair, Presley; parents, Cash and Carol; brothers, Rebel (Trudy), Reven, Redge; nephews, Ryder and Ray; niece, Reese; nephew, Briton; Aunt Peggy; Uncle Gary; grandparents, Clarence Yates, Sr. and Margaret Jones; mother-in-law, Cyndy and Dennis; sister-in-law, Claire.www.newspressnow.com
