Liberty, MO

Noland, Gregory G. 1947-2021 Liberty, Mo.

newspressnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY, Mo. - Gregory Gene Noland, 74, of Liberty, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in a Liberty hospital. He was born April 27, 1947, in St. Joseph, son of the late Thelma and Raymond Noland. He graduated from Central High School and served in the United States Navy retiring after 20 years of service. He enjoyed music, going for drives and traveling, having his coffee, and watching CSI Shows.

www.newspressnow.com

