Lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $620M

ABC7 Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $580 million top prize in Wednesday's drawing. The winning numbers for Wednesday were 2-7-11-17-32 Powerball:11 Multiplier 3X. With no jackpot winner, Saturday's drawing will have a top prize of $620 million, with a cash option of $446.0 million. You...

abc7.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Powerball, Mega Millions go unclaimed; big drawing tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots keep growing. No one matched all the numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery. That’s pushed the jackpot to $405 million. The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. The Powerball is also up for grabs. The estimated jackpot is...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
dailyvoice.com

2 Lucky Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Sold In NJ

A pair of winning Powerball tickets good for $50,000 a piece were sold in New Jersey. The tickets from Monday's Powerball drawing win the third-tier prize. Gloucester County: Woodbury Lukoil, 500 North Broad St., Woodbury. Mercer County: Shoprite #566 of Hamilton Square, 1235 Route 33, Hamilton Square. The winning numbers...
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Corinthian

Another local lottery winner cashes in

More and more local players have purchased lucky lottery tickets in the Crossroads area recently. On the heels of several winners in August, a Corinth man last week won $1,000 on a 20x the Cash scratch-off game purchased at Sprint Mart #27 on Highway 72 in Corinth. August winners included...
CORINTH, MS
Shore News Network

$150,000 and $50,000 Powerball winners sold in Maryland

CHESAPEAKE CITY, MARYLAND – Last night’s Powerball drawing may not have produced a top-tier winner, but two third-tier winning tickets were sold in Maryland. A lucky player in Southern Maryland added the Power Play feature to their ticket, leading to a $150,000 third-tier prize. Another lucky ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Chesapeake City.
MARYLAND STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Powerball Jackpot reaches $620-million to single winner Saturday night

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing has grown to $620 million and players across Illinois are lining up at Lottery machines for a chance to strike it rich. If won, it will be the sixth largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The jackpot rolled over again on Wednesday night.
LOTTERY
WCVB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts convenience store

BOSTON — While there were no winning tickets in Saturday night's Powerball jackpot, a Massachusetts convenience store sold a Powerball ticket that is worth $1 million, the Massachusetts Lottery said. A Powerball ticket sold at Downtown Convenience located at 40 Boylston St in Boston won a $1,000,000 prize in Saturday's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Powerball rolls to sixth-largest jackpot at $620 million

BALTIMORE, MD—The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is $620 million, making it the sixth-largest jackpot in the game’s  history. The cash option is $446 million. Maryland Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their … Continue reading "Powerball rolls to sixth-largest jackpot at $620 million" The post Powerball rolls to sixth-largest jackpot at $620 million appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylander First To Win $10 Million Powerball Double Play Ticket

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — You might want to check your ticket if you picked up a Powerball in Rockville last week. According to the Maryland Lottery, a Marylander is the first in the nation to win Powerball Double Play top prize, raking in $10 million. An Exxon gas station at 11433 Rockville Pike in Rockville sold the still unclaimed ticket in the September 27 drawing. The winning numbers are 2, 27, 51, 62 and 66, and the Powerball was 1. “It’s always exciting when the jackpot is rolling, but selling the very first $10 million-winning Double Play ticket takes it to a whole different level,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We’ve now had a Powerball jackpot prize and a Double Play top-tier prize in Maryland this year. We can’t wait to meet the $10 million winner and help them celebrate.” Are you the winner? The Maryland lottery said winners should sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe place. Winners of prizes over $25,000 will redeem their prizes at the lottery’s Baltimore headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

Powerball jackpot hits $620M, 10th largest in history

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $620 million, the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history, ahead of Saturday night's drawing. No one matched all six numbers Wednesday night, allowing the jackpot to increase. If someone matches all the numbers on Saturday, the winner would...
LOTTERY
bethesdamagazine.com

North Bethesda Exxon sells $10 million lottery ticket

A gas station convenience store in North Bethesda sold an historic $10 million winning lottery ticket. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency announced this week that the Exxon at 11433 Rockville Pike sold the winning ticket that matched all of the numbers in the Sept. 27 Powerball Double Play drawing.
NORTH BETHESDA, MD

