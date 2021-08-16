2021-08-16 Minutes - Workshop

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF HOLMEN SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP MINUTES Monday, August 16, 6:00p.m. School Board Meeting Room 1019 McHugh Road Holmen, Wisconsin 54636 01. CALL TO ORDER by C. Hancock, Board President 02. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 03. ROLL CALL Board members present were Chris Lau, Rebecca Rieber, Jennifer Dieck, Gary Dunlap, Cheryl Hancock, and Anita Jagodzinski. Brian Wopat was excused. 04. APPROVAL OF AGENDA BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the agenda for the August 16, 2021 Board workshop. Motion made by A. Jagodzinski, seconded by R. Rieber. Motion carried. 05. REPORTS/DISCUSSION 5.1 Workforce Focus Area: Administration will share District data on staffing and expenditures, including compensation. District Administrator Dr. Kristin Mueller, Executive Director of Finance & Operations Julie Holman, Director of Human Resources Melissa Kaatz, and Director of Business Services Krystal Matt presented to the Board information on expenditures in the School District of Holmen, District salary and staffing comparison data, employee retention data, and next steps. Special board meetings will be scheduled with employee groups to provide groups with an opportunity to share input and insight about what is important to them. No action was taken. 06. CLOSED SESSION BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby moves to adjourn into closed session pursuant to Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1)(c), (e), and (f) to deliberate regarding the expenditure of public funds, including a discussion of the financial history and current and future compensation of individual employees. This discussion could adversely affect individual employees' reputations if discussed in public. Motion made by A. Jagodzinski, seconded by R. Rieber. Roll call vote: C. Lau, R. Rieber, J. Dieck, G. Dunlap, C. Hancock, A. Jagodzinski. 07. RECONVENE IN OPEN SESSION BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education reconvenes in open session to announce or take action regarding the expenditure of public funds, including a discussion of the financial history and current and future compensation of individual employees. Motion made by A. Jagodzinski, seconded by G. Dunlap. Roll call vote: C. Lau, R. Rieber, J. Dieck, G. Dunlap, C. Hancock, A. Jagodzinski. 08. ADJOURNMENT BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education adjourns the Board Workshop of August 16, 2021 at 7:47 p.m. Moved by A. Jagodzinski. Seconded R. Rieber. Motion carried. Submitted by Anita Jagodzinski, Board Clerk. Approved 9/27/2021 LAC: September 30, 2021 87676WNAXLP.