CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Former Memphis city councilwoman dies after battling COVID-19

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis city councilwoman has died from COVID-19, her family confirmed.

Barbara Swearengen Holt-Ware passed away early Thursday morning at Methodist University Hospital.

She was born April 21, 1939, and was first elected to the City Council in Dec. 1994.

In 2000, she served as Chairman of the Council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PM3o6_0cCglBAT00
Barbara Swearengen Holt-Ware (Pastor Albert W. Ware)

Swearengen Holt-Ware graduated from Douglass High School and attended LeMoyne Owen College and Shelby State Community College.

She retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 28 years of service, and was the first Black female customer service representative at the Memphis post office.

She was an evangelist and Bible class teacher at First Baptist Mt. Olive Church.

She served 16 1/2 years on the City Council.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 39

Vicki Buffaloe Nelson
4d ago

I bet she was fully vaccinated too, but the media won't mention that...only that she died from COVID-19. Sorry for your loss and condolences to the family.

Reply
8
Deborah Jones
4d ago

She was a nice caring lady. I remember when I was a young child and she would come to our church her dad was the minister there. She would help in the church all the time. She had to travel a long way to the church but that didn't stop her. To the family my prayers goes out to you'll in the lost of your love one. She was a very nice lady.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Four big takeaways from a tough hearing for Facebook

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen appeared before a Senate panel Tuesday that was fired up about the recent wave of revelations about the company. Lawmakers focused on Facebook’s own research finding Instagram made body issues worse for one in three teenage girls and the platform’s decision not to share those results.
INTERNET
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Us Postal Service#The City Council#Douglass High School#Lemoyne Owen College#The U S Postal Service
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
65K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy