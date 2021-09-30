Former Memphis city councilwoman dies after battling COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis city councilwoman has died from COVID-19, her family confirmed.

Barbara Swearengen Holt-Ware passed away early Thursday morning at Methodist University Hospital.

She was born April 21, 1939, and was first elected to the City Council in Dec. 1994.

In 2000, she served as Chairman of the Council.

Barbara Swearengen Holt-Ware (Pastor Albert W. Ware)

Swearengen Holt-Ware graduated from Douglass High School and attended LeMoyne Owen College and Shelby State Community College.

She retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 28 years of service, and was the first Black female customer service representative at the Memphis post office.

She was an evangelist and Bible class teacher at First Baptist Mt. Olive Church.

She served 16 1/2 years on the City Council.

