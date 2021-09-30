Joey Johnson provides leadership in trenches for CVCA football
Intense is the best way to describe Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy center/defensive lineman Joey Johnson. The senior co-captain brings a lot of passion to the team. “I don’t think we have a better teammate on the squad,” Royals head coach Nick Cook said. “His intensity and weight room stuff I got to see out of him during the summer. Some players, you have to encourage to be a vocal leader. Joey doesn’t need that encouragement. He’s one of those kids who naturally just brings energy verbally. His intensity shows. Everybody respects that. He’s an intense, hardworking kid.”www.beaconjournal.com
