Joey Johnson provides leadership in trenches for CVCA football

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Matthew Slater is a respected veteran football player, a longtime Patriots captain, and an ambassador for the New England Patriots and the sport of football as a whole. So when he speaks, the 36-year-old chooses his words carefully. Very rarely over the course of his 14-year career has one of his mistakes been in the spotlight in a negative fashion. But an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Slater for not immediately returning to the field of play after getting blocked out of bounds ultimately negated what would have been a game-changing play in the Patriots’ favor. Slater’s penalty came midway through...

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO