If you're looking to ditch the logos and reveal your inner minimalist, SOPHNET. x Gramicci might just be your new uniform. Let's face it, a lot of modern collaborations can be pretty overwhelming. Some are straight-up bizarre (all eyes on you, Skittles x Supreme), and some go a bit too heavy on the logomania, if you ask me. What constitutes "too much" is personal, but if the current state of streetwear is anything to go by, less really is more.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO