HEADLINES: Dutchess County sheriff passes away, student hit by van, MTA expansion approved
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. Longtime Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian "Butch" Anderson has died. The 72-year-old veteran law enforcement officer joined the department in 1970 and was elected sheriff in 1999. He also served as mayor of his hometown of Pawling from 1983 to 1991. He leaves behind his wife, Danielle Giametta Anderson, and three children.brooklyn.news12.com
