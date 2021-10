Your heart pounded so hard, you could hear it in your ears. Blood rushed to the parts of your body that could help carry you away from the danger, adrenaline flowed in your veins, and extra oxygen came to the rescue. All this from a little scare; this, thanks to that organ inside your chest. Proof, as in the new book “Pump” by Bill Schutt, that you gotta have heart.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO