Euroleague Bayern vs Maccabi Tel Aviv 9/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 5 days ago

The Israeli Champions Maccabi Tel Aviv are hosting the German Champions of Bayern Munich at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 14:05 ET in this opening round matchup of Euroleague Basketball. Both teams had opposite courses in the competition last season, as Maccabi had an underwhelming season and did not make it to the postseason. On the other hand, Bayern had an impressively very good season finishing in the fifth place.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Dorsey
Person
Scottie Wilbekin
Person
Jalen Reynolds
#Maccabi Tel Aviv#Euroleague Basketball#Bayern Munich#Israeli
