December 2021 Guitar World lesson videos

By Guitar World Staff
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese video and/or audio files are bonus content related to the December 2021 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, gear reviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue (starting October 5, 2021) on newsstands or at MagazinesDirect.com. Guitar World Staff. Since 1980, Guitar World...

www.guitarworld.com

antiMUSIC

Motorhead Share Upgraded 'Brave New World' Video

(hennemusic) Motorhead are sharing a newly-upgraded video for their 2002 track, "Brave New World", as the latest preview to the October 29 collection, "Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of Motorhead." "Who remembers the video for 'Brave New World' from 'Hammered?'" asked the band on social media. "We've found...
MusicRadar.com

Video: Jon Gomm talks us through his signature Ibanez guitars

Guitar Showcase 2021: A player who puts as much passion and care into composition as Jon Gomm was always going to have a special signature models with Ibanez, but the JGM-10 and JGM-5 acoustic guitars are about more than the UK musician. Here are instruments that could be gamechangers for...
nashvillegab.com

How to eq acoustic guitar

It is really tough to EQ an acoustic guitar, especially for beginners, as this versatile musical instrument produces a range of frequencies ranging from the deepest lows to the highest highs. It is true that mastering the art of Acoustic guitar EQ is a tricky task, but it is imperative if you want to gain studio-quality sound. This brief guide will help you in how to EQ acoustic guitar like a pro.
Guitar World Magazine

Vote for the greatest Beatles guitar song of all time!

To celebrate the release of Get Back, the long-awaited Beatles documentary, Total Guitar wants you to vote for the all-time greatest Beatles guitar song. There are so many to choose from – A Hard Day’s Night, with that iconic but contentious opening chord, Something, with its exquisite George Harrison solo, Blackbird, perfect in its simplicity, and Helter Skelter, a song so noisy and infamous that 'the world's most notorious rock band' Mötley Crüe covered it!
antiMUSIC

Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Us Against The World' Video

Killswitch Engage are streaming their brand new video for the song "Us Against the World". The track comes from the band's latest album, "Atonement." The video was directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest and features footage captured during their August 2021 livestream event that took place at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Guitar World Magazine

Lieber Guitars Spellcaster review

An extremely fun and inspiring instrument, but not without issues. For decades, Stanley Clarke has been a pioneer of the bass guitar, in more ways than one. His virtuosity changed the way we approach the instrument, but he’s also constantly working on improving the instrument itself. Although he’s closely associated...
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Mariposa Guitar

The words “progressive” and “experimental” are often used to describe the American guitarist Omar Alfredo Rodríguez-López. He is perhaps best known for being the guitarist, songwriter, and band-leader of the group Mars Volta from 2001 until their breakup in 2012. In addition to numerous solo efforts, he is the guitarist for the alternative rock group At the Drive-In. His adventurous musical style made Rodríguez-López an ideal collaborator with Ernie Ball Music Man on their 2021 Mariposa guitar line.
MusicRadar.com

Tool guitar lesson: 5 ways to play like Adam Jones

In celebration of the announcement of Tool's 2022 tour dates in the (much-delayed) support of the Fear Inoculum album, we’re looking at some of Adam Jones’s trademark techniques as heard on the album as well as throughout Tool’s back catalogue. Drop D tuning (DADGBE from low to high) is an...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

John Petrucci breaks down the main riff to Dream Theater's Invisible Monster in new Guitar World lesson

Last week, Dream Theater treated fans to Invisible Monster, the second single from their forthcoming 15th studio album, A View From The Top Of The World. A harrowing mid-tempo rocker that documents the effects of prolonged battles with anxiety, it finds the band's resident electric guitar genius, John Petrucci, in killer form, leading the track off with a haunting, delay-coated opening riff, giving the first verse some heft with titanium-like chugs, and topping things off with a light-speed solo.
bedroomproducersblog.com

Audio Assault Blacksun Guitar Amp Is FREE Until December 1st!

Audio Assault offers the Blacksun ($39 retail price) guitar amplifier plugin as a FREE download until December 1st, 2021. Blacksun is a virtual guitar amplifier for 64-bit digital audio workstations on Windows, macOS, and Linux. The software is available in VST2, VST3, AU, and AAX plugin formats. The plugin typically...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HYPOCRISY Releases Music Video For 'Dead World'

With governments finally admitting that UFOs do in fact exist, and humanity attempting to heal from a state of the recent crisis, the timing couldn't be more appropriate for the newest addition to the HYPOCRISY catalog: "Worship". Due on November 26 via Nuclear Blast Records, "Worship" is 11 tracks of precise, ferocious musicianship. Commonly inspired by the fusion of the modern and the ancient, HYPOCRISY has once more found a way to combine innovative ideas with classic sound in order to deliver something metalheads can enjoyably consume with awe and brutal vigor. As usual, all recording and mixing took place at frontman Peter Tägtgren's Abyss Studio AB in Sweden while mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. Designed by artist Blake Armstrong (KATAKLYSM, IN FLAMES, CARNIFEX), "Worship"'s artwork speaks to the history of the relationship between humanity and extraterrestrials.
Deerfield Valley News

Fusion guitar

BELLOWS FALLS - Guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto will play a fusion of folk, jazz, and world music at 2 pm, Sunday, September 26, at Stage 33 Live. Limited seating is available. More information is at stage33live.com.
primepublishers.com

GUITAR PERFORMANCE

The Davis Guitar Duo, featuring Beverly and Mark Davis, will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at the Leroy Anderson House, 33 Grassy Hill Rd., Woodbury. The concert will take place outdoors on the terrace and lawn. The concert will feature Elizabethan lute duets, Baroque works by Soler, Vivaldi and Scarlatti and original compositions based on traditional British Isles folk songs. Admission is free, though reservations are required.
Guitar World Magazine

Reverend revamps, rereleases its Flatroc model

As a result of popular demand, Reverend has announced the revival of its Flatroc electric guitar model. Though the latest iteration of the Flatroc looks to be a carbon copy of its predecessor upon initial inspection, a number of hardware tweaks and under-the-hood improvements have been introduced. First and foremost,...
Rolling Stone

The Best Earbuds Under $50 for Commutes, Travel and Workouts

From commuting back to the office to wanting a new set of buds for your first post-Covid flight, it’s easy to find a good excuse to stock up on a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds these days. That’s why we did the shopping for you and found some of the best earbuds under $50 that you can buy right now. Whether you’re listening to music, talking on the phone or gaming, these budget earbuds won’t break the bank. Their price tags may be low, but there’s a lot to love about the buds below. What Are the Best Earbuds Under $50? There...
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Epic Pic with Guns N’ Roses Is Definition of Cool

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Wolf Van Halen posted an epic photo of himself performing alongside Guns N’ Roses last night. Eddie Van Halen’s son is on his first major tour with his band Mammoth WVH. Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses handpicked Van Halen and his band to open up for them on their nationwide tour, which began earlier this summer. Mammoth WVH is Van Halen’s first solo project that came out in June to critical acclaim. In fact, Wolfgang wrote every song and played every instrument on the album that shot up the Billboard rock charts upon its release.
societyofrock.com

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Ordinary Man’ Gets Certified Gold

Ozzy Osbourne’s twelfth studio album, “Ordinary Man”, was officially certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) on September 9 for selling more than half a million copies. Osbourne released the LP on February 21, 2020 – his first album in a decade as it followed 2010’s “Scream”.
