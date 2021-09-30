Author Correction: An ecological network approach to predict ecosystem service vulnerability to species losses
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21824-x, published online 11 March 2021. In the original version of the published article, two formulas in the “Robustness analysis” section of the Methods were incorrectly expressed as \(R_F=\sum x(y)\) and \(R_{ES}=\sum x(y)\). The formulas have now been correctly expressed as \({R}_{F}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\) and \({R}_{ES}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\).www.nature.com
