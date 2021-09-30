Author Correction: An ecological network approach to predict ecosystem service vulnerability to species losses

It has been brought to our attention that our paper1 published in Cell Research in 2013 contains duplicated panels in Fig. 3A (H-X1_30-51 and mmu-let-7d). By examining the lab records, we found that the gel image of H-X1_30-51 appeared to be used as a place holder for mmu-let-7d (the loading control) when the original figure was first assembled. Unfortunately, it was never replaced by the real mmu-let-7d gel image. We repeated the PCR assays and added the mmu-let-7d gel image to the corrected Fig. 3A. This correction does not affect the major findings and conclusions of this work. We apologize for this oversight.

