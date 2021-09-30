CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: An ecological network approach to predict ecosystem service vulnerability to species losses

By Aislyn A. Keyes ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1323-1735
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21824-x, published online 11 March 2021. In the original version of the published article, two formulas in the “Robustness analysis” section of the Methods were incorrectly expressed as \(R_F=\sum x(y)\) and \(R_{ES}=\sum x(y)\). The formulas have now been correctly expressed as \({R}_{F}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\) and \({R}_{ES}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\).

www.nature.com

Phys.org

Diversity matters: Species richness keeps ecosystems running

Microorganisms, plants, and animals accomplish great feats every day. For example, by decomposing material, producing plant biomass, or pollinating flowers, they keep nature 'up and running," thereby securing the livelihood of humans. Numerous studies have shown that a high biodiversity can have a positive impact on these as well as on other ecosystem functions.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Blue food demand across geographic and temporal scales

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25516-4, published online 15 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the author affiliations. The affiliation of Malin Jonell and Beatrice Crona with Stockholm Resilience Centre, Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden was inadvertently omitted. The affiliation of Malin Jonell with Beijer Institute of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering self-organized criticality in living cells

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24695-4, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. AEI-PID2019-111680GB-I00/AEI/10.13039/501100011033. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Affiliations. ICREA-Complex Systems Lab, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain. Blai...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Circuit and molecular architecture of a ventral hippocampal network

Correction to: Nature Neuroscience https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-020-0705-8, published online 14 September 2020. In the version of this article initially published, the final parenthesis in the third equation in Methods was incorrectly placed before, instead of after, the superscript R. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The mitochondrial genome encodes abundant small noncoding RNAs

It has been brought to our attention that our paper1 published in Cell Research in 2013 contains duplicated panels in Fig. 3A (H-X1_30-51 and mmu-let-7d). By examining the lab records, we found that the gel image of H-X1_30-51 appeared to be used as a place holder for mmu-let-7d (the loading control) when the original figure was first assembled. Unfortunately, it was never replaced by the real mmu-let-7d gel image. We repeated the PCR assays and added the mmu-let-7d gel image to the corrected Fig. 3A. This correction does not affect the major findings and conclusions of this work. We apologize for this oversight.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Current biological approaches for management of crucifer pests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91088-4, published online 04 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Reference 122 was omitted, and is listed below. Shah, F. M. et al. Field evaluation of synthetic and neem-derived alternative insecticides in developing action thresholds against cauliflower pests. Sci. Rep. 9(1), 1-13...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Guardian

Ecology Service Manager

An amazing opportunity to drive forward environmental and ecological protection in Kensington and Chelsea, ensuring access to nature across our communities. At the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, we put our communities at the heart of everything we do. Our Ecology Service is instrumental to the health and wellbeing...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Brain Cell Type Specific Gene Expression and Co-expression Network Architectures

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-27293-5, published online 11 June 2018. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figures 4 and 5 where the Figure bodies were swapped. The original Figures 4 and 5 and accompanying legends appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multivariate pattern analysis of brain structure predicts functional outcome after auditory-based cognitive training interventions

In the original version of this Article, references 59 and 60 were swapped. This has now been corrected in both the HTML and PDF version of the Article. Faculty of Medicine and University Hospital of Cologne, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. Lana Kambeitz-Ilankovic, Julian Wenzel, Linda Betz & Nora Penzel.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Periodontal evaluation of palatally impacted maxillary canines treated by closed approach with ultrasonic surgery and orthodontic treatment: a retrospective pilot study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82510-y, published online 02 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Statistical analysis section, where. “Subsequently, for each tooth and for each site, a comparison was made between the quantitative distributions of the test group samples with control group samples...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A microfluidic approach to rescue ALS motor neuron degeneration using rapamycin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97405-1, published online 13 September 2021. In the original version of this Article Phaneendra Chennampally and Ambreen Sayed-Zahid were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Phaneendra Chennampally and Ambreen Sayed-Zahid. Affiliations. Microinstruments and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Lipoarabinomannan antigenic epitope differences in tuberculosis disease subtypes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70669-9, published online 18 August 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Fahad M Alsaab which was incorrectly given as Fahad Alsaab. Additionally, the Affiliations given for author Fahad M. Alsaab were incomplete. The correct affiliations are...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quantification of early learning and movement sub-structure predictive of motor performance

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93944-9, published online 13 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. “A larger distribution amplitude (i.e., an increased variance) in a regular “saw-tooth” pattern (indicating a lower approximate entropy) characterizes mice with lower rotarod scores in B compared to mice in A. (C) Scatter plots for intra-session features with their best fit line.”
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers find endangered species remain vulnerable in some marine-protected areas

Florida State University researchers have found that some marine-protected areas may not work as predicted in safeguarding and conserving endangered species. A team of international researchers found that hawksbill turtles in Brazil are most often searching for food and breeding outside the boundaries of marine-protected areas, which are designated regions of seas, oceans, the Great Lakes and estuaries set aside for conservation purposes.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Koala genome data released in push to protect vulnerable species

Scientists at the University of Sydney's Australasian Wildlife Genomics Group have loaded the entire genomes of 116 koalas to the public domain to accelerate vital genomic research to support the threatened species. This comes just three years after the first full reference genome of the koala was published thanks to...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Author Correction: MDM4 inhibition: a novel therapeutic strategy to reactivate p53 in hepatoblastoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82542-4, published online 03 February 2021. Rohit K. Srivastava was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “Author contributions S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., S.F.S., and S.A.V. designed experiments. S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., Z.C., A.P.S., R.K.S., A.M.I., S.R.L.,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Integrated multi-omics analysis of RB-loss identifies widespread cellular programming and synthetic weaknesses

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02495-2, published online 17 August 2021. The wrong Supplementary Data 2 was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct version. The html version of this article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Brandon Nicolay. Present address: Agios Pharmaceutical, Cambridge,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Psychopathy

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volume 7, Article number: 71 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: Nature Reviews Disease Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-021-00282-1, published online 08 July 2021. In the original version of this Primer, several names were incorrectly omitted from the Author contributions statement; E.R.K. was omitted from Epidemiology, A.R.B.-S. was omitted...
SCIENCE

