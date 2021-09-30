CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panther rookie tight end wants to make opponents Tremble. He’s about to get a chance

Raleigh News & Observer
Cover picture for the articleTommy Tremble has one of those great NFL names, the kind that is both fun to say and seems to evoke football. Have you ever known a guy named Tommy who wasn’t likable? This one is, too — but he’ll also hit you hard enough to make you tremble. Tommy...

247Sports

Tommy Tremble: Panthers rookie TE scores first career TD

Tommy Tremble made it count on Thursday night. The former Notre Dame tight end and current Carolina Panthers rookie scored his first career touchdown against the Houston Texans. Coming into the night, Tremble was still searching for his first career catch in a Panthers uniform. While that's still on a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Panthers' Tommy Tremble becomes youngest TE to score rushing TD

The Carolina Panthers are relying on rookie third-round pick Tommy Tremble to make an impact for new quarterback Sam Darnold. Having a consistent tight end can help a young signal-caller ease in to his new surroundings. After a stellar career with Notre Dame, Tremble seems more than capable of handling that role.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tommy Tremble rushing touchdown extends Panthers lead

The Carolina Panthers extended their lead to 14-6 over the Houston Texans on a jet sweep handoff to tight end Tommy Tremble late in the third quarter. Tremble came in motion and took a quick hand-off from quarterback Sam Darnold around left end as a great lead block from Ian Thomas sprung him into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: TE Tommy Tremble is 'this year's Jeremy Chinn'

Considering how beloved safety Jeremy Chinn already is amongst the Carolina Panthers family, it’s not too shabby of a comparison to get. So you should be flattered, Tommy Tremble. On Friday, head coach Matt Rhule was asked about Tremble’s transition into the league out of the University of Notre Dame....
NFL
