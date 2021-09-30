CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladbrook, IA

Jodi Derifield-Betts

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLADBROOK-Jodi Derifield-Betts, 50, of Gladbrook, IA passed away from a long battle of heart failure Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, IA. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Interment will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, IA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with Anderson Funeral Homes of Gladbrook. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

