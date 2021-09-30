Ben Chilwell Reflects on Juventus Champions League Defeat

Ben Chilwell has reflected on Chelsea's defeat to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Blues lost 1-0 to the Italian giants, with Federico Chiesa scoring after just 11 seconds of the second half.

His goal inflicted Chelsea's second defeat of the season and ensures they remain second in Group H of the competition.

In an interview with the Chelsea website after the game, Chilwell commented on Wednesday's poor performance.

He said: "They had a game plan and executed it very well.

"They grew in confidence, the crowd got behind them and it got more difficult for us to score. We did have a few chances but not enough clear-cut ones to win the game."

The England international replaced Marcos Alonso at half time and appeared to cope well against the 36-time Serie A Champions.

He worked hard to try and help get his side back into the game, but unfortunately the Blues were unable to find a response.

Chilwell added: "We had a lot of possession, we weren’t at our best but we stayed in the game until the very last minute when we had a chance to get a draw, which when you are not playing your best football is a good result when you come here."

It was only the left-back's third appearance of the season last night due to Alonso's impressive start to the campaign.

However, his solid 45 minutes against Juventus may warrant him a starting role as Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

