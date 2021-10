Buying a new VR headset isn’t the same as looking for a new phone or TV because there are only a handful of brands creating VR headsets and even fewer models available. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy. It can be tricky to figure out which kind of VR headgear you need. For example, do you want a wire-free VR headset, like the Oculus Quest 2? Or do you want the power of a wired VR system that needs to be hooked up to a PC, like the Valve Index? This guide will help you figure out which VR headset is the best for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO