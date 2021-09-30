What Baylor coach Dave Aranda said about Oklahoma State

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying during the Wildcats' bye week. “Good afternoon, everyone. The bye week is coming at a good time for us. We're, in essence, about halfway through, a little bit more than halfway through when you think of all the practices we had in fall camp four weeks prior to playing Stanford and then playing five games. It comes probably at a good time. I'd rather have it come after a win so you don't have a bad taste in your mouth for a couple weeks but it's not. We have this week, we're going to spend some time on Iowa State and then quite a bit of time on ourselves with our younger players as well as with the older guys, just kind of shoring up some things, doing some self scout, doing some technique work, but these kids also need some rest. They need to get their bodies right because once we come back, then we've got a bunch of games in a row without an open week. So, we've got to get their minds right, refresh. We're going to get their bodies fresh, but we still have some work to do, and we'll spend an awful lot of time with our younger players this week. So, it comes at a good time for us.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO