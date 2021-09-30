CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

What Baylor coach Dave Aranda said about Oklahoma State

By Cody Nagel
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor head coach Dave Aranda did not have a pleasant introduction to Oklahoma State last year as the Cowboys routed the Bears 42-3 to cap off the regular season. The Bears finished with a 2-7 record in the first year under Aranda, but seem to have quickly turned things around with a perfect 4-0 start heading into a Top 25 matchup against the Pokes this Saturday in Stillwater. Kickoff between No. 21 Baylor and No. 19 Oklahoma State inside Boone Pickens Stadium is set for 6 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Texas' Steve Sarkisian impressed by Alex Grinch, Sooners' defense

The days of Oklahoma's defense serving as a punching bag at the national level are long gone, as coach Lincoln Riley has made a number of savvy moves to rebuild the Sooners' unit on that side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has transformed that group, and the Sooners rank a respectable 32nd nationally at 4.86 yards per play allowed. This has become a multi-year trend, as they ranked No. 26 in the same metric last season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying going into Kansas State's bye week

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying during the Wildcats' bye week. “Good afternoon, everyone. The bye week is coming at a good time for us. We're, in essence, about halfway through, a little bit more than halfway through when you think of all the practices we had in fall camp four weeks prior to playing Stanford and then playing five games. It comes probably at a good time. I'd rather have it come after a win so you don't have a bad taste in your mouth for a couple weeks but it's not. We have this week, we're going to spend some time on Iowa State and then quite a bit of time on ourselves with our younger players as well as with the older guys, just kind of shoring up some things, doing some self scout, doing some technique work, but these kids also need some rest. They need to get their bodies right because once we come back, then we've got a bunch of games in a row without an open week. So, we've got to get their minds right, refresh. We're going to get their bodies fresh, but we still have some work to do, and we'll spend an awful lot of time with our younger players this week. So, it comes at a good time for us.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Watch: Texas Tech vs. TCU Preview

Jarret Johnson previews Texas Tech's upcoming matchup against in-state conference rival TCU. The Red Raiders (4-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big 12) and Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1) are set to kick off 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
Basketball
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian, Longhorns looking to contain Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has not had the smooth start to the season that most expected from the preseason frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy. But the former five-star recruit is still among the most talented quarterbacks in all of college football and figures to find a way to get going as the campaign goes on. Next up is a tough test against Texas in coach Steve Sarkisian's first Red River Rivalry game.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

What are Oklahoma State's chances at landing WR Brenen Thompson?

Will Oklahoma State end its three-month long drought without a new commitment? Spearman (Tex.) wide receiver Brenen Thompson is set to announce his college choice on Wednesday. What are the Cowboys' chances at landing the elite prospect? Not a GoPokes247 VIP member? Sign up NOW to get TWO MONTHS VIP access for ONLY $1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Walk & Talk: Discussing the bye week

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's upcoming game following Tuesday's pregame press conference:. In this week's midweek Walk & Talk, Fitz discusses what Coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday leading into the Wildcats off weekend from game action. From bolstering the depth on offense to solving issues on defense, Klieman was honest about his Wildcats. K-State sits at 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12, and will play host to Iowa State on October 16.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
247Sports

Former Rebel Dexter McCluster inducted into Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame

ARLINGTON, Texas – (Wire reports) Former Ole Miss standout Dexter McCluster is one of seven individuals to be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame during enshrinement ceremonies later this year in the spring, at AT&T Stadium. McCluster will be the third Rebel to be inducted into the hall of fame. Quarterback Eagle Day was inducted in 2003, while former coach Houston Nutt was enshrined in 2018.
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

Polk emerging as Bulldog star

Makai Polk is becoming a household name in the state of Mississippi. The California native is beginning to see his notoriety spread throughout the southeast. Polk currently leads the SEC with 46 pass receptions. In two seasons as a Golden Bear at Cal, the talented outside receiver had 36 grabs. Given a second chance to play in Coach Mike Leach's offensive system, Polk is making the most of it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Bulldogs making waves as SEC stat leaders

Mississippi State currently sits with a 3-2 record as the open date approaches. Many expected the Bulldogs to be in this position, but one could make a case that State should be undefeated. Close losses to LSU and Memphis are the two blemishes on the Bulldog record. While the team often plays up or down to their competition, there is no question that Coach Mike Leach has the Bulldogs in each and every game they play.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Alabama football: Texas A&M game could 'get ugly,' Aggies' O-line an issue

A game that looked like one of the SEC's best ahead of the season now has lost some luster — Texas A&M will host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, but the Aggies have fallen out of the top 25 after losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. Starting quarterback Haynes King remains out with an injury, and Zach Calzada has struggled since stepping in as a replacement.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State#Basketball#American Football#Cowboys#Bears#Pokes#Espn2#Aranda Baylor
247Sports

Future Buff quarterback Owen McCown recaps official visit

Colorado could use some depth at quarterback right now, but Owen McCown has a senior year to conclude at Rusk (Texas) High before he joins the herd. McCown led the Eagles to a 5-0 record during non-district play, accounting for 21 touchdowns while throwing just one interception. Four of his passing touchdowns so far have been caught by his younger brother Aiden McCown, who is expected to step into the starting quarterback role at Rusk next year.
NFL
247Sports

Trio of four-stars set to commit this week on CBS Sports HQ

Before Week 6 begins across college football, CBS Sports HQ is set to host three high-profile prospects for their respective commitments. A trio of recruits from the 2022 class will make their announcements live, revealing where they'll be playing in the next chapter of their careers. Here's a rundown of who's on the schedule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Deion Sanders claps back at rival Alabama A&M coach

The Jackson State Tigers coached by Deion Sanders are 3-1 entering this weekend’s matchup against Alabama A&M. Ahead of the game, Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor poked fun at Sanders’ recent foot surgery, which required him to use a scooter to get around. “Hey, Coach Sanders, I hurt my ankle...
NFL
247Sports

Pac-12 football: Kirk Herbstreit sees Arizona State, Stanford emerge as conference favorites entering Week 6

Entering Week 6 of the 2021 college football season, no Pac-12 Conference teams are undefeated. In this week’s AP top 25 poll, only Oregon and Arizona State are ranked. College football expert Kirk Herbstreit talked about which two Pac-12 teams he sees emerging as the favorites to win the conference during a recent episode of the ESPN College Football Podcast.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: A&M commit Noah Thomas honored after big game against Clear Lake

While Clear Springs wide receiver Noah Thomas missed the first game of the season with an injury, he has been on a tear since returning. Thomas helped lead Clear Springs to a 47-21 victory over Clear Lake last week to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Texas A&M commit finished with five receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns. For his efforts, Thomas was named the Houston Inside High School Sports MVP for this week.
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
247K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy