Detecting ribosomal footprints in single cells

By Katharine H. Wrighton
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProteins can be detected at the single-cell level by mass spectrometry, but measuring translation at this resolution is challenging. Now, VanInsberghe et al. have developed single-cell ribosome sequencing (scRibo-seq), which measures translation in single cells, and have used it to reveal cell cycle-specific changes in translation.

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Which came first, T cells or B cells?

After the discovery in the 1960s of developmentally separate but functionally intertwined T and B lymphocyte lineages in birds and mammals, the question often asked was: which came first, T cells or B cells? A quick answer was not forthcoming as sharks, the most basal jawed vertebrates available, proved to have both T cells and B cells as well as the essential components required for their development and function, such as antigen-specific receptors, recombinase-activating genes, and MHC class I and class II molecules.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-throughput RNA sequencing of paraformaldehyde-fixed single cells

Single-cell transcriptomic studies that require intracellular protein staining, rare cell sorting, or inactivation of infectious pathogens are severely limited. This is because current high-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing methods are either incompatible with or necessitate laborious sample preprocessing for paraformaldehyde treatment, a common tissue and cell fixation and preservation technique. Here we present FD-seq (Fixed Droplet RNA sequencing), a high-throughput method for droplet-based RNA sequencing of paraformaldehyde-fixed, permeabilized and sorted single cells. We show that FD-seq preserves the RNA integrity and relative gene expression levels after fixation and permeabilization. Furthermore, FD-seq can detect a higher number of genes and transcripts than methanol fixation. We first apply FD-seq to analyze a rare subpopulation of cells supporting lytic reactivation of the human tumor virus KSHV, and identify TMEM119 as a potential host factor that mediates viral reactivation. Second, we find that infection with the human betacoronavirus OC43 leads to upregulation of pro-inflammatory pathways in cells that are exposed to the virus but fail to express high levels of viral genes. FD-seq thus enables integrating phenotypic with transcriptomic information in rare cell subpopulations, and preserving and inactivating pathogenic samples.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Learning interpretable cellular and gene signature embeddings from single-cell transcriptomic data

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25534-2, published online 6 September 2021. In the original PDF version of this Article, there was an error in the code within the 'Methods' subsection ‘scETM software’. The original text read:. “from scETM import scETM,. UnsupervisedTrainermodel = scETM(adata.n_. vars, adata.obs.batch_indices.nunique()) trainer = UnsupervisedTrainer(model, adata) trainer.train(save_model_ckpt =...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Defining the T17 cell lineage

You have full access to this article via your institution. CD4+ T helper (TH) cells produce cytokines to regulate immune responses; TH1 cells and TH2 cells, which were discovered in the 1980s, have important roles in regulating immune responses to intracellular and extracellular pathogens, respectively. In 2005, two independent papers described a third lineage of CD4+ TH cells that produce IL-17, referred to hereafter as TH17 cells.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribosome#Translation#Footprints#Seq#Cell Cycle#Vaninsberghe Et Al
Nature.com

Pathway of Hsp70 interactions at the ribosome

In eukaryotes, an Hsp70 molecular chaperone triad assists folding of nascent chains emerging from the ribosome tunnel. In fungi, the triad consists of canonical Hsp70 Ssb, atypical Hsp70 Ssz1 and J-domain protein cochaperone Zuo1. Zuo1 binds the ribosome at the tunnel exit. Zuo1 also binds Ssz1, tethering it to the ribosome, while its J-domain stimulates Ssb’s ATPase activity to drive efficient nascent chain interaction. But the function of Ssz1 and how Ssb engages at the ribosome are not well understood. Employing in vivo site-specific crosslinking, we found that Ssb(ATP) heterodimerizes with Ssz1. Ssb, in a manner consistent with the ADP conformation, also crosslinks to ribosomal proteins across the tunnel exit from Zuo1. These two modes of Hsp70 Ssb interaction at the ribosome suggest a functionally efficient interaction pathway: first, Ssb(ATP) with Ssz1, allowing optimal J-domain and nascent chain engagement; then, after ATP hydrolysis, Ssb(ADP) directly with the ribosome.
SCIENCE
mlo-online.com

Red blood cell aging detected by microfluidic assay

In a recent study, researchers examined hypoxia-induced impairment of red blood cell deformability at the single cell level, compared the differences between non-cyclic hypoxia and cyclic hypoxia, and documented any cumulative effect vs. hypoxia cycles, such as aspects that have not been studied quantitatively. Th researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s...
CANCER
Nature.com

Towards optimization of plant cell detection in suspensions using impedance-based analyses and the unified equivalent circuit model

An improved approach for comparative study of plant cells for long term and continuous monitoring using electrical impedance spectroscopy is demonstrated for tomato and tobacco plant cells (MSK8 and BY2) in suspensions. This approach is based on the locations and magnitudes of defining features in the impedance spectra of the recently reported unified equivalent circuit model. The ultra-wide range (4 Hz to 20 GHz) impedance spectra of the cell lines were measured using custom probes, and were analyzed using the unified equivalent circuit model, highlighting significant negative phase peaks in the ~ 1 kHz to ~ 10 MHz range. These peaks differ between the tomato and tobacco cells, and since they can be easily defined, they can potentially be used as the signal for differentiating between different cell cultures or monitoring them over time. These findings were further analysed, showing that ratios relating the resistances of the media and the resistance of the cells define the sensitivity of the method, thus affecting its selectivity. It was further shown that cell agglomeration is also an important factor in the impedance modeling in addition to the overall cell concentration. These results can be used for optimizing and calibrating electrical impedance spectroscopy-based sensors for long term monitoring of cell lines in suspension for a given specific cell and media types.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-molecule RNA sequencing for simultaneous detection of m6A and 5mC

Epitranscriptomics is the study of RNA base modifications involving functionally relevant changes to the transcriptome. In recent years, epitranscriptomics has been an active area of research. However, a major issue has been the development of sequencing methods to map transcriptome-wide RNA base modifications. We have proposed a single-molecule quantum sequencer for mapping RNA base modifications in microRNAs (miRNAs), such as N6-methyladenosine (m6A) or 5-methylcytidine (5mC), which are related to cancer cell propagation and suppression. Here, we investigated 5mC and m6A in hsa-miR-200c-5p extracted from colorectal cancer cells and determined their methylation sites and rates; the data were comparable to those determined by mass spectrometry. Furthermore, we evaluated the methylation ratio of cytidine and adenosine at each site in the sequences and its relationship. These results suggest that the methylation ratio of cytidine and adenosine is facilitated by the presence of vicinal methylation. Our work provides a robust new tool for sequencing various types of RNA base modifications in their RNA context.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Mapping genome structures in single cells

Researchers develop single-cell SPRITE to detect higher-order 3D genome structures in single cells. In 2018, Mitchell Guttman from the California Institute of Technology and collaborators developed the split-pool recognition of interactions by tag extension (SPRITE) assay, which iterates pooling, barcoding and splitting steps to label DNA fragments with barcodes. This barcode signature encodes information on DNA interactions and higher-order spatial arrangements within the nucleus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Joint single-cell measurements of nuclear proteins and RNA in vivo

Identifying gene-regulatory targets of nuclear proteins in tissues is a challenge. Here we describe intranuclear cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes (inCITE-seq), a scalable method that measures multiplexed intranuclear protein levels and the transcriptome in parallel across thousands of nuclei, enabling joint analysis of transcription factor (TF) levels and gene expression in vivo. We apply inCITE-seq to characterize cell state-related changes upon pharmacological induction of neuronal activity in the mouse brain. Modeling gene expression as a linear combination of quantitative protein levels revealed genome-wide associations of each TF and recovered known gene targets. TF-associated genes were coexpressed as distinct modules that each reflected positive or negative TF levels, showing that our approach can disentangle relative putative contributions of TFs to gene expression and add interpretability to inferred gene networks. inCITE-seq can illuminate how combinations of nuclear proteins shape gene expression in native tissue contexts, with direct applications to solid or frozen tissues and clinical specimens.
SCIENCE
New Scientist

Biological computer made from single-celled organisms can crunch data

A colony of single-celled organisms can function as a biological computer to crunch a series of historical data points and forecast the future. An experiment that replaced each node in a neural network with a tiny organism showed that the waxing and waning size of the colony could accurately forecast the next step in time series data, such as the size of daily fishing catches of certain species in Japanese waters.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis of patient-derived PDAC organoids reveals cell state heterogeneity and a conserved developmental hierarchy

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is projected to be the second leading cause of cancer mortality by 2030. Bulk transcriptomic analyses have distinguished ‘classical’ from ‘basal-like’ tumors with more aggressive clinical behavior. We derive PDAC organoids from 18 primary tumors and two matched liver metastases, and show that ‘classical’ and ‘basal-like’ cells coexist in individual organoids. By single-cell transcriptome analysis of PDAC organoids and primary PDAC, we identify distinct tumor cell states shared across patients, including a cycling progenitor cell state and a differentiated secretory state. Cell states are connected by a differentiation hierarchy, with ‘classical’ cells concentrated at the endpoint. In an imaging-based drug screen, expression of ‘classical’ subtype genes correlates with better drug response. Our results thus uncover a functional hierarchy of PDAC cell states linked to transcriptional tumor subtypes, and support the use of PDAC organoids as a clinically relevant model for in vitro studies of tumor heterogeneity.
CANCER
Nature.com

The spliceosome factor sart3 regulates hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell development in zebrafish through the p53 pathway

Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) possess the potential for self-renew and the capacity, throughout life, to differentiate into all blood cell lineages. Yet, the mechanistic basis for HSC development remains largely unknown. In this study, we characterized a zebrafish smu471 mutant with hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell (HSPC) defects and found that sart3 was the causative gene. RNA expression profiling of the sart3smu471 mutant revealed spliceosome and p53 signaling pathway to be the most significantly enriched pathways in the sart3smu471 mutant. Knock down of p53 rescued HSPC development in the sart3smu471 mutant. Interestingly, the p53 inhibitor, mdm4, had undergone an alternative splicing event in the mutant. Restoration of mdm4 partially rescued HSPC deficiency. Thus, our data suggest that HSPC proliferation and maintenance require sart3 to ensure the correct splicing and expression of mdm4, so that the p53 pathway is properly inhibited to prevent definitive hematopoiesis failure. This study expands our knowledge of the regulatory mechanisms that impact HSPC development and sheds light on the mechanistic basis and potential therapeutic use of sart3 in spliceosome-mdm4-p53 related disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular mechanism of oil induced growth inhibition in diatoms using Thalassiosira pseudonana as the model species

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil-spill exposed the microbes of Gulf of Mexico to unprecedented amount of oil. Conclusive evidence of the underlying molecular mechanism(s) on the negative effects of oil exposure on certain phytoplankton species such as Thalassiosira pseudonana is still lacking, curtailing our understanding of how oil spills alter community composition. We performed experiments on model diatom T. pseudonana to understand the mechanisms underpinning observed reduced growth and photosynthesis rates during oil exposure. Results show severe impairment to processes upstream of photosynthesis, such as light absorption, with proteins associated with the light harvesting complex damaged while the pigments were unaffected. Proteins associated with photosynthetic electron transport were also damaged, severely affecting photosynthetic apparatus and depriving cells of energy and carbon for growth. Negative growth effects were alleviated when an organic carbon source was provided. Further investigation through proteomics combined with pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the above findings, while highlighting other negatively affected processes such as those associated with ferroxidase complex, high-affinity iron-permease complex, and multiple transmembrane transport. We also show that oxidative stress is not the primary route of negative effects, rather secondary. Overall, this study provides a mechanistic understanding of the cellular damage that occurs during oil exposure to T. pseudonana.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Transcriptomic profiling and functional prediction reveal aberrant expression of circular RNAs during osteogenic differentiation in human umbilical cord mesenchymal stromal cells

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are crucial elements of non-coding RNA, that regulate various biological processes. To date, expression patterns and functional roles of circRNAs during osteogenic differentiation of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stromal cells (hUCMSCs) remain unknown. In this study, we analyzed RNA-sequence data to reveal expression profiles of circRNAs during osteogenesis of hUCMSCs, then elucidated the underlying mechanisms of action. We identified a total of 5457 circRNAs in hUCMSCs, of which 34 and 33 were upregulated and downregulated, respectively. We applied Gene Ontology and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes analyses to determine functions and related pathways of differentially expressed circRNAs. Moreover, we applied bioinformatics tools to construct competing endogenous RNA networks, comprising 10 circRNAs, 46 micro RNAs and 413 mRNAs. Furthermore, we predicted protein-coding potential of the upregulated circRNAs then constructed a co-expression network comprising the top 5 upregulated circRNAs and 75 RNA-binding proteins. Next, we validated 6 differentially-expressed circRNAs and found that overexpressing circ‐CTTN could promote osteogenesis of hUCMSCs. Overall, our findings indicate that clusters of circRNAs are aberrantly expressed in hUCMSCs during osteogenic differentiation, hence lay a foundation for future research into promoting hUCMSCs osteogenic differentiation and bone regeneration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

miR-27b antagonizes BMP signaling in early differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells

Human induced pluripotent stem (hiPS) cells are feasible materials for studying the biological mechanisms underlying human embryogenesis. In early embryogenesis, definitive endoderm and mesoderm are differentiated from their common precursor, mesendoderm. Bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling is responsible for regulating mesendoderm and mesoderm formation. Micro RNAs (miRNAs), short non-coding RNAs, broadly regulate biological processes via post-transcriptional repression. The expression of miR-27b, which is enriched in somatic cells, has been reported to increase through definitive endoderm and hepatic differentiation, but little is known about how miR-27b acts during early differentiation. Here, we used miR-27b-inducible hiPS cells to investigate the roles of miR-27b in the undifferentiated and early-differentiated stages. In undifferentiated hiPS cells, miR-27b suppressed the expression of pluripotency markers [alkaline phosphatase (AP) and nanog homeobox (NANOG)] and cell proliferation. Once differentiation began, miR-27b expression repressed phosphorylated SMAD1/5, the mediators of the BMP signaling, throughout definitive endoderm differentiation. Consistent with the above findings, miR-27b overexpression downregulated BMP-induced mesendodermal marker genes [Brachyury, mix paired-like homeobox 1 (MIXL1) and eomesodermin (EOMES)], suggesting that miR-27b had an inhibitory effect on early differentiation. Collectively, our findings revealed a novel antagonistic role of miR-27b in the BMP signaling pathway in the early differentiation of hiPS cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A bioinspired scaffold for rapid oxygenation of cell encapsulation systems

Inadequate oxygenation is a major challenge in cell encapsulation, a therapy which holds potential to treat many diseases including type I diabetes. In such systems, cellular oxygen (O2) delivery is limited to slow passive diffusion from transplantation sites through the poorly O2-soluble encapsulating matrix, usually a hydrogel. This constrains the maximum permitted distance between the encapsulated cells and host site to within a few hundred micrometers to ensure cellular function. Inspired by the natural gas-phase tracheal O2 delivery system of insects, we present herein the design of a biomimetic scaffold featuring internal continuous air channels endowed with 10,000-fold higher O2 diffusivity than hydrogels. We incorporate the scaffold into a bulk hydrogel containing cells, which facilitates rapid O2 transport through the whole system to cells several millimeters away from the device-host boundary. A computational model, validated by in vitro analysis, predicts that cells and islets maintain high viability even in a thick (6.6 mm) device. Finally, the therapeutic potential of the device is demonstrated through the correction of diabetes in immunocompetent mice using rat islets for over 6 months.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Context-specific chromatin remodeling activity of mSWI/SNF complexes depends on the epigenetic landscape

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 360 (2021) Cite this article. Mashtalir et al.1 essentially studied the remodeling activity of mSWI/SNF complexes using a repertoire of (modified) histones and wild-type/mutant histone variant nucleosomes. They purified endogenous final-form mSWI/SNF complexes (cBAF, ncBAF, and PBAF) (Fig. 1), as previously done.2 A battery of in vitro assays was then run to measure the binding and activity of each mSWI/SNF complex using the library of histones and nucleosome variants as substrate. A high-throughput quantitative method and advanced 3D view of nucleosome-bound mSWI/SNF complexes afforded systematic observation of mSWI/SNF functional interaction in the chromatin landscape.1,5 Genetic manipulation strategies, including CRISPR-Cas9-mediated gene editing, were employed in studying the contribution of specific subunits or interaction motifs/domains in the differential binding and activity of the mSWI/SNF complexes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autoencoder-based detection of the residues involved in G protein-coupled receptor signaling

Regulator binding and mutations alter protein dynamics. The transmission of the signal of these alterations to distant sites through protein motion results in changes in protein expression and cell function. The detection of residues involved in signal transmission contributes to an elucidation of the mechanisms underlying processes as vast as cellular function and disease pathogenesis. We developed an autoencoder (AE) based method that detects residues essential for signaling by comparing the fluctuation data, particularly the time fluctuation of the side-chain distances between residues, during molecular dynamics simulations between the ligand-bound and -unbound forms or wild-type and mutant forms of proteins. Here, the AE-based method was applied to the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) system, particularly a class A-type GPCR, CXCR4, to detect the essential residues involved in signaling. Among the residues involved in the signaling of the homolog CXCR2, which were extracted from the literature based on the complex structures of the ligand and G protein, our method could detect more than half of the essential residues involved in G protein signaling, including those spanning the fifth and sixth transmembrane helices in the intracellular region, despite the lack of information regarding the interaction with G protein in our CXCR4 models.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Allergic stimulation activates mast cell precursor cells

Mast cell precursor cells do not just cause an increase in mature mast cells during inflammation, they also play an active role in diseases like asthma. This finding is in a new study by immunology researchers published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. The study also emphasizes that precursor cells in general can play an active role in inflammation and challenges the current idea that only mature immune cells are involved in immune reactions.
SCIENCE

