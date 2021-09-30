CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

EV signalling in the haematopoietic niche

By Kim Baumann
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) mediate cell−cell communication between many if not all cell types, but their roles in vivo are unclear. Kfoury et al. now report that EVs containing tRNA fragments known as tRNA-derived stress-induced RNAs (tiRNAs) produced by osteoblasts in the bone marrow promote haematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPC) proliferation and increase host immunity.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Molecular mechanism of oil induced growth inhibition in diatoms using Thalassiosira pseudonana as the model species

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil-spill exposed the microbes of Gulf of Mexico to unprecedented amount of oil. Conclusive evidence of the underlying molecular mechanism(s) on the negative effects of oil exposure on certain phytoplankton species such as Thalassiosira pseudonana is still lacking, curtailing our understanding of how oil spills alter community composition. We performed experiments on model diatom T. pseudonana to understand the mechanisms underpinning observed reduced growth and photosynthesis rates during oil exposure. Results show severe impairment to processes upstream of photosynthesis, such as light absorption, with proteins associated with the light harvesting complex damaged while the pigments were unaffected. Proteins associated with photosynthetic electron transport were also damaged, severely affecting photosynthetic apparatus and depriving cells of energy and carbon for growth. Negative growth effects were alleviated when an organic carbon source was provided. Further investigation through proteomics combined with pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the above findings, while highlighting other negatively affected processes such as those associated with ferroxidase complex, high-affinity iron-permease complex, and multiple transmembrane transport. We also show that oxidative stress is not the primary route of negative effects, rather secondary. Overall, this study provides a mechanistic understanding of the cellular damage that occurs during oil exposure to T. pseudonana.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Transcriptomic profiling and functional prediction reveal aberrant expression of circular RNAs during osteogenic differentiation in human umbilical cord mesenchymal stromal cells

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are crucial elements of non-coding RNA, that regulate various biological processes. To date, expression patterns and functional roles of circRNAs during osteogenic differentiation of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stromal cells (hUCMSCs) remain unknown. In this study, we analyzed RNA-sequence data to reveal expression profiles of circRNAs during osteogenesis of hUCMSCs, then elucidated the underlying mechanisms of action. We identified a total of 5457 circRNAs in hUCMSCs, of which 34 and 33 were upregulated and downregulated, respectively. We applied Gene Ontology and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes analyses to determine functions and related pathways of differentially expressed circRNAs. Moreover, we applied bioinformatics tools to construct competing endogenous RNA networks, comprising 10 circRNAs, 46 micro RNAs and 413 mRNAs. Furthermore, we predicted protein-coding potential of the upregulated circRNAs then constructed a co-expression network comprising the top 5 upregulated circRNAs and 75 RNA-binding proteins. Next, we validated 6 differentially-expressed circRNAs and found that overexpressing circ‐CTTN could promote osteogenesis of hUCMSCs. Overall, our findings indicate that clusters of circRNAs are aberrantly expressed in hUCMSCs during osteogenic differentiation, hence lay a foundation for future research into promoting hUCMSCs osteogenic differentiation and bone regeneration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electrical and dielectric parameters in TiO-NW/Ge-NW heterostructure MOS device synthesized by glancing angle deposition technique

This paper reports the catalyst-free coaxial TiO2/Ge-nanowire (NW) heterostructure synthesis using the glancing angle deposition (GLAD) technique integrated into an electron beam evaporator. The frequency and voltage dependence of the capacitance–voltage (C–V) and conductance–voltage (G/ω–V) characteristics of an Ag/TiO2-NW/Ge-NW/Si device over a wide range of frequency (10 kHz–5 MHz) and voltage (− 5 V to + 5 V) at room temperature were investigated. The study established strong dependence on the applied frequency and voltage bias. Both C–V and G/ω–V values showed wide dispersion in depletion region due to interface defect states (Dit) and series resistance (Rs). The C and G/ω value decreases with an increase in applied frequency. The voltage and frequency-dependent Dit and Rs were calculated from the Hill-Coleman and Nicollian–Brews methods, respectively. It is observed that the overall Dit and Rs for the device decrease with an increase in the frequency at different voltages. The dielectric properties such as dielectric constant (\(\upepsilon\)′), loss (\(\upepsilon\)″) and loss tangent (tan δ) were determined from the C–V and G/ω–V measurements. It is observed that \(\upepsilon\)′, \(\upepsilon\)″ decreases with the increase in frequency. Therefore, the proposed MOS structure provides a promising alternative approach to enhance the device capability in the opto-electronics industry.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Context-specific chromatin remodeling activity of mSWI/SNF complexes depends on the epigenetic landscape

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 360 (2021) Cite this article. Mashtalir et al.1 essentially studied the remodeling activity of mSWI/SNF complexes using a repertoire of (modified) histones and wild-type/mutant histone variant nucleosomes. They purified endogenous final-form mSWI/SNF complexes (cBAF, ncBAF, and PBAF) (Fig. 1), as previously done.2 A battery of in vitro assays was then run to measure the binding and activity of each mSWI/SNF complex using the library of histones and nucleosome variants as substrate. A high-throughput quantitative method and advanced 3D view of nucleosome-bound mSWI/SNF complexes afforded systematic observation of mSWI/SNF functional interaction in the chromatin landscape.1,5 Genetic manipulation strategies, including CRISPR-Cas9-mediated gene editing, were employed in studying the contribution of specific subunits or interaction motifs/domains in the differential binding and activity of the mSWI/SNF complexes.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Progenitor Cell#Stem Cell#Cell Biology#In Vivo#Molecular Cell#Extracellular#Evs
Nature.com

Optimization studies of stir casting parameters and mechanical properties of TiO reinforced Al 7075 composite using response surface methodology

Stir casting is a common metallurgical route in the casting of aluminum composites. Series of work done in this aspect considered the development of the composites with fixed stir casting parameters without applying an optimization approach. These parameters affect the microstructure and performance of the composites. The study is focused on the optimization of the stir casting parameters in the production of Al 7075 reinforced with TiO2 microparticles for performance improvement. Three stir casting parameters of stirring temperature, speed, and time were varied and optimized using the central composite design technique of the response surface method. Properties evaluated were ultimate tensile strength, hardness, impact strength, elastic modulus, and compressive strength. ANOVA results showed that the three stir casting parameters had a significant impact on the property responses. Five quadratic models were established for the properties linking them to the factors. The models were confirmed to be statistically significant at a confidence level of 95% and variations were observed to be < 5%. The interaction profile of the parameters as per response surface was analyzed. Contour plots associated with each interaction gave different ranges of stirring parameters in which each property can be maximized. Simultaneous optimization of the properties using Minitab 19 software showcased 779.3 °C, 574.2 rpm, and 22.5 min as the optimal stir casting parameters for temperature, speed and time respectively.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

NLRP3 phosphorylation in its LRR domain critically regulates inflammasome assembly

NLRP3 controls the secretion of inflammatory cytokines IL-1β/18 and pyroptosis by assembling the inflammasome. Upon coordinated priming and activation stimuli, NLRP3 recruits NEK7 within hetero-oligomers that nucleate ASC and caspase-1 filaments, but the apical molecular mechanisms underlying inflammasome assembly remain elusive. Here we show that NEK7 recruitment to NLRP3 is controlled by the phosphorylation status of NLRP3 S803 located within the interaction surface, in which NLRP3 S803 is phosphorylated upon priming and later dephosphorylated upon activation. Phosphomimetic substitutions of S803 abolish NEK7 recruitment and inflammasome activity in macrophages in vitro and in vivo. In addition, NLRP3-NEK7 binding is also essential for NLRP3 deubiquitination by BRCC3 and subsequently inflammasome assembly, with NLRP3 phosphomimetic mutants showing enhanced ubiquitination and degradation than wildtype NLRP3. Finally, we identify CSNK1A1 as the kinase targeting NLRP3 S803. Our findings thus reveal NLRP3 S803 phosphorylation status as a druggable apical molecular mechanism controlling inflammasome assembly.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A bioinspired scaffold for rapid oxygenation of cell encapsulation systems

Inadequate oxygenation is a major challenge in cell encapsulation, a therapy which holds potential to treat many diseases including type I diabetes. In such systems, cellular oxygen (O2) delivery is limited to slow passive diffusion from transplantation sites through the poorly O2-soluble encapsulating matrix, usually a hydrogel. This constrains the maximum permitted distance between the encapsulated cells and host site to within a few hundred micrometers to ensure cellular function. Inspired by the natural gas-phase tracheal O2 delivery system of insects, we present herein the design of a biomimetic scaffold featuring internal continuous air channels endowed with 10,000-fold higher O2 diffusivity than hydrogels. We incorporate the scaffold into a bulk hydrogel containing cells, which facilitates rapid O2 transport through the whole system to cells several millimeters away from the device-host boundary. A computational model, validated by in vitro analysis, predicts that cells and islets maintain high viability even in a thick (6.6 mm) device. Finally, the therapeutic potential of the device is demonstrated through the correction of diabetes in immunocompetent mice using rat islets for over 6 months.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

The Signal and the Noise

How the central limit theorem makes data science possible. Once upon a time, the owner of a shoe store wanted to know how many shoes of each size he should buy. Luckily, a friendly statistician came to his aid. “That’s easy!” he said, “We have a simple equation for that.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

The spliceosome factor sart3 regulates hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell development in zebrafish through the p53 pathway

Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) possess the potential for self-renew and the capacity, throughout life, to differentiate into all blood cell lineages. Yet, the mechanistic basis for HSC development remains largely unknown. In this study, we characterized a zebrafish smu471 mutant with hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell (HSPC) defects and found that sart3 was the causative gene. RNA expression profiling of the sart3smu471 mutant revealed spliceosome and p53 signaling pathway to be the most significantly enriched pathways in the sart3smu471 mutant. Knock down of p53 rescued HSPC development in the sart3smu471 mutant. Interestingly, the p53 inhibitor, mdm4, had undergone an alternative splicing event in the mutant. Restoration of mdm4 partially rescued HSPC deficiency. Thus, our data suggest that HSPC proliferation and maintenance require sart3 to ensure the correct splicing and expression of mdm4, so that the p53 pathway is properly inhibited to prevent definitive hematopoiesis failure. This study expands our knowledge of the regulatory mechanisms that impact HSPC development and sheds light on the mechanistic basis and potential therapeutic use of sart3 in spliceosome-mdm4-p53 related disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

One-pot three-component tandem annulation of 4-hydroxycoumarine with aldehyde and aromatic amines using graphene oxide as an efficient catalyst

A convenient and efficient solvent-free, facile, one-pot three-component graphene oxide catalysed approach has been described for the synthesis of chromeno-[4,3-b]quinolin-6-one derivatives from 4-hydroxycoumarin with aldehydes and aromatic amines. Graphene oxide (GO) has proved to be a new class of heterogeneous carbocatalyst which could be easily recovered and reused up to 5th run without significant loss of its catalytic activity. A broad scope of substrate applicability is offered and a plausible mechanism is also suggested for this developed protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

miR-27b antagonizes BMP signaling in early differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells

Human induced pluripotent stem (hiPS) cells are feasible materials for studying the biological mechanisms underlying human embryogenesis. In early embryogenesis, definitive endoderm and mesoderm are differentiated from their common precursor, mesendoderm. Bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling is responsible for regulating mesendoderm and mesoderm formation. Micro RNAs (miRNAs), short non-coding RNAs, broadly regulate biological processes via post-transcriptional repression. The expression of miR-27b, which is enriched in somatic cells, has been reported to increase through definitive endoderm and hepatic differentiation, but little is known about how miR-27b acts during early differentiation. Here, we used miR-27b-inducible hiPS cells to investigate the roles of miR-27b in the undifferentiated and early-differentiated stages. In undifferentiated hiPS cells, miR-27b suppressed the expression of pluripotency markers [alkaline phosphatase (AP) and nanog homeobox (NANOG)] and cell proliferation. Once differentiation began, miR-27b expression repressed phosphorylated SMAD1/5, the mediators of the BMP signaling, throughout definitive endoderm differentiation. Consistent with the above findings, miR-27b overexpression downregulated BMP-induced mesendodermal marker genes [Brachyury, mix paired-like homeobox 1 (MIXL1) and eomesodermin (EOMES)], suggesting that miR-27b had an inhibitory effect on early differentiation. Collectively, our findings revealed a novel antagonistic role of miR-27b in the BMP signaling pathway in the early differentiation of hiPS cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SOIL-WATERGRIDS, mapping dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table from 1970 to 2014

We introduce here SOIL-WATERGRIDS, a new dataset of dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table over 45 years from 1970 to 2014 globally resolved at 0.25 × 0.25 degree resolution (about 30 × 30 km at the equator) along a 56 m deep soil profile. SOIL-WATERGRIDS estimates were obtained using the BRTSim model instructed with globally gridded soil physical and hydraulic properties, land cover and use characteristics, and hydrometeorological variables to account for precipitation, ecosystem-specific evapotranspiration, snowmelt, surface runoff, and irrigation. We validate our estimates against independent observations and re-analyses of the soil moisture, water table depth, wetland occurrence, and runoff. SOIL-WATERGRIDS brings into a single product the monthly mean water saturation at three depths in the root zone and the depth of the highest and lowest water tables throughout the reference period, their long-term monthly averages, and data quality. SOIL-WATERGRIDS can therefore be used to analyse trends in water availability for agricultural abstraction, assess the water balance under historical weather patterns, and identify water stress in sensitive managed and unmanaged ecosystems.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A sub-150-nanometre-thick and ultraconformable solution-processed all-organic transistor

Recent advancements in the field of electronics have paved the way to the development of new applications, such as tattoo electronics, where the employment of ultraconformable devices is required, typically achievable with a significant reduction in their total thickness. Organic materials can be considered enablers, owing to the possibility of depositing films with thicknesses at the nanometric scale, even from solution. However, available processes do not allow obtaining devices with thicknesses below hundreds of nanometres, thus setting a limit. Here, we show an all-organic field effect transistor that is less than 150 nm thick and that is fabricated through a fully solution-based approach. Such unprecedented thickness permits the device to conformally adhere onto nonplanar surfaces, such as human skin, and to be bent to a radius lower than 1 μm, thereby overcoming another limitation for field-effect transistors and representing a fundamental advancement in the field of ultrathin and tattoo electronics.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Autoencoder-based detection of the residues involved in G protein-coupled receptor signaling

Regulator binding and mutations alter protein dynamics. The transmission of the signal of these alterations to distant sites through protein motion results in changes in protein expression and cell function. The detection of residues involved in signal transmission contributes to an elucidation of the mechanisms underlying processes as vast as cellular function and disease pathogenesis. We developed an autoencoder (AE) based method that detects residues essential for signaling by comparing the fluctuation data, particularly the time fluctuation of the side-chain distances between residues, during molecular dynamics simulations between the ligand-bound and -unbound forms or wild-type and mutant forms of proteins. Here, the AE-based method was applied to the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) system, particularly a class A-type GPCR, CXCR4, to detect the essential residues involved in signaling. Among the residues involved in the signaling of the homolog CXCR2, which were extracted from the literature based on the complex structures of the ligand and G protein, our method could detect more than half of the essential residues involved in G protein signaling, including those spanning the fifth and sixth transmembrane helices in the intracellular region, despite the lack of information regarding the interaction with G protein in our CXCR4 models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

‘Elegant’ catalysts that tell left from right scoop chemistry Nobel

Benjamin List and David MacMillan share the award for developing cheap, environmentally friendly organic catalysts. You have full access to this article via your institution. Two researchers who developed new techniques to speed up and control chemical reactions have won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Benjamin List and David...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Regio- and sequence-controlled conjugated topological oligomers and polymers via boronate-tag assisted solution-phase strategy

The regulation of polymer topology and the precise control over the monomer sequence is crucial and challenging in polymer science. Herein, we report an efficient solution-phase synthetic strategy to prepare regio- and sequence-controlled conjugated polymers with topological variations via the usage of methyliminodiacetic acid (MIDA) boronates. Based on the solubility of MIDA boronates and their unusual binary affinity for silica gel, the synthesized regio- and sequence-defined conjugated oligomers can be rapidly purified via precipitation or automatic liquid chromatography. These synthesized discrete oligomers can be used for iterative exponential and sequential growth to obtain linear and dendrimer-like star polymers. Moreover, different topological sequence-controlled conjugated polymers are conveniently prepared from these discrete oligomers via condensation polymerization. By investigating the structure-property relationship of these polymers, we find that the optical properties are strongly influenced by the regiochemistry, which may give inspiration to the design of optoelectronic polymeric materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Pressure induced structural phase crossover of a GaSe epilayer grown under screw dislocation driven mode and its phase recovery

Hydrostatically pressurized studies using diamond anvil cells on the structural phase transition of the free-standing screw-dislocation-driven (SDD) GaSe thin film synthesized by molecular beam epitaxy have been demonstrated via in-situ angle-dispersive synchrotron X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy. The early pressure-driven hexagonal-to-rock salt transition at approximately ~ 20 GPa as well as the outstandingly structural-phase memory after depressurization in the SDD-GaSe film was recognized, attributed to the screw dislocation-assisted mechanism. Note that, the reversible pressure-induced structural transition was not evidenced from the GaSe bulk, which has a layer-by-layer stacking structure. In addition, a remarkable 1.7 times higher in bulk modulus of the SDD-GaSe film in comparison to bulk counterpart was observed, which was mainly contributed by its four times higher in the incompressibility along c-axis. This is well-correlated to the slower shifting slopes of out-of-plane phonon-vibration modes in the SDD-GaSe film, especially at low-pressure range (< 5 GPa). As a final point, we recommend that the intense density of screw dislocation cores in the SDD-GaSe lattice structure plays a crucial role in these novel phenomena.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Recycling lead and transparent conductors from perovskite solar modules

Perovskite photovoltaics are gaining increasing common ground to partner with or compete with silicon photovoltaics to reduce cost of solar energy. However, a cost-effective waste management for toxic lead (Pb), which might determine the fate of this technology, has not been developed yet. Here, we report an end-of-life material management for perovskite solar modules to recycle toxic lead and valuable transparent conductors to protect the environment and create dramatic economic benefits from recycled materials. Lead is separated from decommissioned modules by weakly acidic cation exchange resin, which could be released as soluble Pb(NO3)2 followed by precipitation as PbI2 for reuse, with a recycling efficiency of 99.2%. Thermal delamination disassembles the encapsulated modules with intact transparent conductors and cover glasses. The refabricated devices based on recycled lead iodide and recycled transparent conductors show comparable performance as devices based on fresh raw materials. Cost analysis shows this recycling technology is economically attractive.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Critical current fluctuations in graphene Josephson junctions

We have studied 1/f noise in critical current \(I_c\) in h-BN encapsulated monolayer graphene contacted by NbTiN electrodes. The sample is close to diffusive limit and the switching supercurrent with hysteresis at Dirac point amounts to \(\simeq 5\) nA. The low frequency noise in the superconducting state is measured by tracking the variation in magnitude and phase of a reflection carrier signal \(v_{rf}\) at 600–650 MHz. We find 1/f critical current fluctuations on the order of \(\delta I_c/I_c \simeq 10^{-3}\) per unit band at 1 Hz. The noise power spectrum of critical current fluctuations \(S_{I_c}\) measured near the Dirac point at large, sub-critical rf-carrier amplitudes obeys the law \(S_{I_c}/{I{_c}}^2 = a/f^{\beta }\) where \(a\simeq 4\times 10^{-6}\) and \(\beta \simeq 1\) at \(f > 0.1\) Hz. Our results point towards significant fluctuations in \(I_c\) originating from variation of the proximity induced gap in the graphene junction.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy