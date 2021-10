The long-awaited 2023 Corvette Z06 will be officially unveiled on October 26 and new spy shots have revealed that Chevrolet will follow up the Coupe model with a Convertible. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the new Z06 will be available in Coupe and Convertible configurations as the C7 Z06 was also available in both body styles too. It is not yet clear when the C8 Z06 Convertible will premiere, but for reference, there were only three months between the reveal of the C7 Z06 Coupe and the Z06 Convertible in early 2015.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO