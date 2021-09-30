Tulsa man steals FedEx truck with driver in the back

Williams Powers Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man stole a FedEx truck with the driver still inside on Tuesday.

Tulsa police say the FedEx driver was working in the back of the truck, when William Powers jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

Police say the employee asked Powers to stop, but he refused. That’s when she locked herself in to protect herself. Police say Powers stopped the truck and tried to get in the back, but thanks to the victim’s quick thinking, he wasn’t able to.

Powers drove off again, all before wrecking the truck and running away. Police caught up with him, and arrested him.

Powers faces several charges including kidnapping and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to jail records.

