CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa man steals FedEx truck with driver in the back

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rgh3R_0cCgfJsB00
Williams Powers Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man stole a FedEx truck with the driver still inside on Tuesday.

Tulsa police say the FedEx driver was working in the back of the truck, when William Powers jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

Police say the employee asked Powers to stop, but he refused. That’s when she locked herself in to protect herself. Police say Powers stopped the truck and tried to get in the back, but thanks to the victim’s quick thinking, he wasn’t able to.

Powers drove off again, all before wrecking the truck and running away. Police caught up with him, and arrested him.

Powers faces several charges including kidnapping and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to jail records.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
44K+
Followers
72K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy